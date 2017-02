Pregnant woman shot trying to defend herself against a rapist in Detroit this morning

Police are on the hunt for a man who tried to rape a 21-year-old pregnant woman at 5 this morning and then shot her behind a building on the 6100 block of West Fort in Detroit.

The victim, who is several months pregnant, survived, but the man is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect picked up the victim in his car for unknown reasons.

The only information on the suspect is that he’s Hispanic.

Update: Suspect arrested.