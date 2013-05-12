T-shirts sold to raise money for family of fallen Westland firefighter

WoehlkeBrian Woehlke may have never seen the roof collapse.

The Wayne-Westland firefighter was fighting a blaze at a strip mall in Westland on Wednesday when the building crashed down on him and four other firefighters.

The 29-year-old father died, just 10 months after joining the department.

The Dearborn man is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their daughter, Ava.

To help raise money for the family, firefighters are selling 300 T-shirts emblazoned with Woehlke’s name and his department’s seal.

Woehlke is the first Westland firefighter to die in the line of duty.

