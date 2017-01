Ten people shot in one day in Detroit; two victims in 20s were struck by stray bullets

A 26-year-old woman was minding her own business at a park on Detroit’s east side Wednesday afternoon when shots rang and struck her while a group of men was arguing.

Later that night, a 25-year-old was struck by a bullet when a group of unrelated men opened fire on each other at 3300 S. Fort St.

Both victims are expected to survive, police said this morning.

Another eight people were killed in a 14-hour period that ended at 2:20 a.m. Thursday.

A man was found dead inside a vacant home on the 1100 block of Kenmoor.

Another body was found on the 13600 block of Memorial.

Three young men also were shot while sitting in a car on the 3700 block of Devonshire, but they are expected to survive.

Those are just a sample of shootings in what has become a violent week as warm weather arrives.

