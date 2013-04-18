Suspicious package shuts down parts of Wayne State University, Woodward as police investigate

Just a few days after the explosions at the Boston Marathon, a suspicious package was found this afternoon in Midtown, forcing the evacuation of apartments, businesses and a Wayne State University building.

The package was spotted shortly after 2 p.m. at the corner of Cass and Hancock.

The Detroit Bomb Squad was on the scene.

Woodward and Cass Avenue were snarled with traffic, and the Simons Building was temporarily evacuated.

At 2:40 p.m., fire engines that lined Woodward began leaving the scene.

Stay tuned for details.

