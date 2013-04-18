Suspicious package shuts down parts of Wayne State University, Woodward as police investigate

Just a few days after the explosions at the Boston Marathon, a suspicious package was found this afternoon in Midtown, forcing the evacuation of apartments, businesses and a Wayne State University building.
The package was spotted shortly after 2 p.m. at the corner of Cass and Hancock.
The Detroit Bomb Squad was on the scene.
Woodward and Cass Avenue were snarled with traffic, and the Simons Building was temporarily evacuated.
At 2:40 p.m., fire engines that lined Woodward began leaving the scene.
Stay tuned for details.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
