Award-winning documentary ‘Burn’ returns to Detroit at critical time; explores city’s fire epidemic

The award-winning documentary, “Burn,” which explores Detroit’s fire epidemic from the eyes of overworked firefighters, is showing at Cass City Cinema in Detroit beginning this evening.

And the timing couldn’t be more relevant or pressing. The city is besieged by 5,000 annual arsons and deep budget cuts. As a result, insurance rates are rising, property values are plummeting and people are fleeing.

The 86-minute film has drawn national attention to the epidemic, but funding for firefighters continues to shrink.

“You have fewer firefighters doing more work, and it’s taking a tremendous toll on their bodies,” co-director Brenna Sanchez told me this week. “It’s not sustainable.”

The film will play twice an evening from April 4-7 and 11-14.

Click here for times and tickets.

“Burn” is a sincere, close-up examination of the men and women who fight fires in a city that can’t seem to shake its dubious distinction as “arson capital” of the country.

For more information on “Burn,” check out their website.