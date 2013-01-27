Burned-down houses become tombs for countless squatters in Detroit; city can’t afford excavation

An untold number of bodies are buried beneath the charred rubble of burned-down houses and buildings in Detroit.
Even when neighbors tell investigators that squatters are living in vacant buildings ravaged by fire, the city rarely does more than a cursory search. Police are charged with the task of searching for bodies after a fire is out, but for whatever reason, they rarely excavate for a more detailed inspection, the Muckraker has learned in interviews with firefighters and after six months of documenting fire scenes.
On Friday night, Ronnie Owens saw the familiar face of a squatter walking into a nearby abandoned apartment building on 14th Street on the west side. It was the same man who had been sleeping there for the past six months, he said.
Then came the orange glow of flames.
“Man, there’s no way he got out of there,” Owens said, checking out the brick rubble Saturday for any sign of the middle-aged man. “This place went up. Poof.”
A man also told firefighters his uncle was in the building just before the blaze broke out. It’s unclear whether it’s the same man that Owens and other neighbors saw in the building.
With more than 80,000 vacant houses, factories and businesses across Detroit, there’s no shortage of derelict space where homeless people can sleep or cozy up to a small fire in the winter.
Abandoned buildings also are a target for arsonists.
About two years ago, an abandoned, castle-like mansion in Brush Park burned down. Although neighbors told investigators three homeless people had lived in the house, a city-financed crew demolished what remained of the building later in the day and hauled off the rubble.
Excavation is expensive for a city that can’t keep its fire hydrants functioning or its fire stations open.
“As soon as we make a call to our central office” about a possible body, “the police department is notified,” a firefighter told me, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal. “But trust me, you’ll rarely see anyone excavating a scene for a body. The city doesn’t have the money for it.”
Mayor Bing acknowledged the problems.
“Unfortunately we have to make difficult decisions with the limited resources we have.”
Got tips or suggestions? Contact Steve at sneavling@gmail.com.
Steve Neavling is an investigative journalist and former city hall reporter for the Detroit Free Press. Living on the city’s east side, Neavling explores corruption, civil liberties and the underbelly of an oft-misunderstood city.
Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for daily updates, investigations and photos of Detroit.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: the most realistic dildo()
Pingback: owner financed realestate()
Pingback: Vietnam music()
Pingback: best umbrella reviews()
Pingback: Houston()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: Whatsapp Channel Creator()
Pingback: Discount Code()
Pingback: 手錶手機色情()
Pingback: cedr()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Honest Review 2016()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: elewacje()
Pingback: Shampoo for dogs with skin allergies()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: How to kill roaches()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: Email Marketing in USA()
Pingback: c-date precio()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: Apartment finder addison tx()
Pingback: spongebob videos()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Socialr()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: marketing consultant()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: blaty drewniane()
Pingback: 他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: weight loss()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: forniry()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: Comprar en lineaequiposmedicos()
Pingback: iv therapy miami florida()
Pingback: Cream Temulawak Original()
Pingback: teeth whitening Cedar Park()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: florida homeowners insurance quotes()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: cheap club night flyer by ClubFlyersPrints.com()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: Nicolasa()
Pingback: Austin estate planning attorney()
Pingback: avast premier serial key()
Pingback: Live Stream Rugby()
Pingback: pswonline()
Pingback: clashroyale()
Pingback: iv therapy day spa()
Pingback: Ben and Holly Little Kingdom()
Pingback: Massage Austin()
Pingback: Wolcott painter in Wolcott()
Pingback: vipprinting()
Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: print vip()
Pingback: agen judi tangkasnet()
Pingback: Austin water damage restoration()
Pingback: live trading events daily()
Pingback: affordable custom wedding dresses west vancouver BC()
Pingback: locksmith in chandler Arizona()
Pingback: psoriasis free for life review()
Pingback: oven repair london()
Pingback: scream queens fashion()
Pingback: Panama City we buy houses()
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Proof()
Pingback: paid to click()
Pingback: sildenafil citrate()
Pingback: neo2 software()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: commercial bouncers for sale()
Pingback: Visit This Link()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: outsmart insomnia reviews()
Pingback: LEIYAO Technology()
Pingback: how can i make money online()
Pingback: find brazzers account and password()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: junk car austin tx()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: my review here()
Pingback: allandale plumber()
Pingback: tarrytown drain cleaning()
Pingback: black hat software()
Pingback: replacement bra straps()
Pingback: northernexposed()
Pingback: austin permanent eyebrow()
Pingback: SNOW WOLF MINI 75W()
Pingback: Paint party studios()
Pingback: Summer art camps()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin TX()
Pingback: decorative concrete floors in Austin()
Pingback: south africa grants()
Pingback: demirdöküm servisi()
Pingback: Buy Beats exclusive rights()
Pingback: best Cedar Park dentist()
Pingback: Austin interior house painters()
Pingback: permanent makeup Austin()
Pingback: best home security system installation Austin()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: cheap search engine optimization()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: Red Smoothie Detox Factor Review()
Pingback: mass texting service()
Pingback: grannys best home remedies for asthma()
Pingback: art()
Pingback: verhuisservice den haag()
Pingback: sleeping pills()
Pingback: Off Grid Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter()
Pingback: app development()
Pingback: Foro mu online()
Pingback: nameberry.guitarherobrokemyknee.com()
Pingback: futsal()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: game cheat apps android market()
Pingback: online dating()
Pingback: adult shop.com()
Pingback: homone therapy pregnancy()
Pingback: designers()
Pingback: hair restoration clinic()
Pingback: learn more from this link()
Pingback: lake grande condo()
Pingback: msyelp()
Pingback: Kaylee()
Pingback: Positive Quotes()
Pingback: Truth About Cancer()
Pingback: surabayasedotwcblog.wordpress.com()
Pingback: 3 week diet system reviews()
Pingback: chlamydia info()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: vipprinting()
Pingback: Business Opportunity()
Pingback: CN ILIGHT()
Pingback: Ottawa Basement Finishing()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: xxx()
Pingback: hyips()
Pingback: airport porn()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: towing()
Pingback: hack clash royale tool()
Pingback: laptop repair()
Pingback: the queen pearl()
Pingback: ADO Den Haag()
Pingback: Kleiner penis()
Pingback: hip hop backing music()
Pingback: over at this website()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: try what he says()
Pingback: Vancouver BC Airport Shuttle()
Pingback: Bowcutt Dental()
Pingback: casino no deposit bonus codesï¿½()
Pingback: germany proxies list()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: Recommended Site()
Pingback: racist jokes()
Pingback: the Notebook love quotes()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: fußreflexzonenmassage regensburg()
Pingback: voice lessons near me()
Pingback: torture devices()
Pingback: Marlo()
Pingback: dog sitter naples fl()
Pingback: ed protocol review()
Pingback: raspberry ketone plus()
Pingback: asea water scam()
Pingback: Jusuru reviews()
Pingback: cartoon porn comics()
Pingback: purists choice pure forskolin extract reviews()
Pingback: Crop circle()
Pingback: untethered jailbreak ios 9.3()
Pingback: naples pet sitter()
Pingback: All Area Over Head()
Pingback: pet sitter()
Pingback: neurofuse scam()
Pingback: adult coloring books()
Pingback: in home pet sitter in naples()
Pingback: buy facebook likes()
Pingback: gold in ira()
Pingback: Forex signals()
Pingback: McCartney()
Pingback: meaningful quotes()
Pingback: women's shirts()
Pingback: effective male enhancers()
Pingback: NLP Training()
Pingback: property in titwala()
Pingback: manufacturer of pearl()
Pingback: Eating()
Pingback: online gambling()
Pingback: InstallShield 2016()
Pingback: streetview()
Pingback: Digital Marketing()
Pingback: croatia()
Pingback: Network marketing success()
Pingback: Compagnie de ménage Montréal()
Pingback: property()
Pingback: 22 Minute Hard Corps Review()
Pingback: Learn to play guitar()
Pingback: Startups()
Pingback: kirkland signature sleep aid doxylamine succinate 25 mg()
Pingback: inmobiliaria Isla Canela()
Pingback: Podcast()
Pingback: Buy Isagenix()
Pingback: Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: outdoor color changing led bulb()
Pingback: best seller gym singlet vest with hood()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: Eat Clean()
Pingback: train the technical trainer seminar()
Pingback: solar related()
Pingback: RunAWebinar Review()
Pingback: purses()
Pingback: what causes acid reflux()
Pingback: pro flight simulator 2017()
Pingback: wood sunglasses()
Pingback: Restorative dentistry cedar park()
Pingback: Mortgage Broker Singapor()
Pingback: prevent cancer()
Pingback: exercise()
Pingback: reviews()
Pingback: m88 wap()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: lease luxury apartment austin()
Pingback: starcom mediavest group()
Pingback: ballrooms Houston()
Pingback: Mentorship()
Pingback: fotos de bucetas()
Pingback: cooling()
Pingback: body goals()
Pingback: Franklin()
Pingback: arm rest organizer with table top()
Pingback: overnight pet sitter in naples()
Pingback: party light rotating disco bulb()
Pingback: free xbox live codes fetcher()
Pingback: help loading uhaul truck()
Pingback: best mattress 2016()
Pingback: check this out()
Pingback: imp source()
Pingback: grand menage ste-julie()
Pingback: Delorse()
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: www.rosengard.tv()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Germany()
Pingback: casino malaysia()
Pingback: web design company()
Pingback: black diamond ring()
Pingback: b?ng giá son dulux()
Pingback: dryer vent()
Pingback: Dianabol Tablets()
Pingback: extraction de donnees()
Pingback: roofing companies()
Pingback: Credit rating()
Pingback: dog training collar()
Pingback: Student Loans()
Pingback: How to get your ex girlfriend back()
Pingback: gothic home decor()
Pingback: jump manual workout chart()
Pingback: you suck at parking()
Pingback: Motor Club of America pay check()
Pingback: Zootopia()
Pingback: entretien menager residentiel()
Pingback: How to fix a relationship()
Pingback: bathroom scale water()
Pingback: tv antennas made in america()
Pingback: selling on the internet()
Pingback: dart boards at dicks sporting goods()
Pingback: office 2010 sticky notes()
Pingback: Maria Åkerberg()
Pingback: Best laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: whatsapp channel numbers()
Pingback: cutest diaper bags()
Pingback: la Jolla Bootcamp()
Pingback: singapore seo service()
Pingback: make money affiliate marketing()
Pingback: tulsa weed control()
Pingback: coral springs homes for sale()
Pingback: resorts in jim corbett()
Pingback: goverment()
Pingback: ESTELLE()
Pingback: DJ()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: rehearsal studio()
Pingback: life choices()
Pingback: No Drilling License Plate Mounting Kit()
Pingback: Ipro Academy 2.0 Bonus()
Pingback: best edm 2016()
Pingback: make money online fast()
Pingback: anastasiadate()
Pingback: penny auction developer()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: Agen Bola 2016()
Pingback: Banheira Hidromassagem()
Pingback: colon detox()
Pingback: Microcap Magazine()
Pingback: Erect on Demand()
Pingback: Buy Isagenix 9 Day()
Pingback: man cave()
Pingback: Lise Quillin()
Pingback: we buy houses()
Pingback: phone spyware()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Malang()
Pingback: naples pet boarding()
Pingback: pier and beam foundation repair in Austin Texas()
Pingback: overnight pet sitter in naples()
Pingback: cheap seo service()
Pingback: Temple()
Pingback: livelead()
Pingback: Increase employee Retention()
Pingback: water heater repair onion creek()
Pingback: Marvelous Designer how to video()
Pingback: surveillance()
Pingback: water cooler dispenser 5 gallon()
Pingback: claw ring()
Pingback: birthday party planner()
Pingback: Healthy eating busy schedule()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: Penginapan Murah Di Depok()
Pingback: weight loss for busy entrepreneur()
Pingback: Simple Drawing()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: boom beach hack apk()
Pingback: Expert Lift iQ Free Trial()
Pingback: my singing monsters cheats()
Pingback: Auralei Anti Wrinkle Cream Free Trial()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: cheat hungry shark evolution()
Pingback: Probiotic()
Pingback: ship dog()
Pingback: meaning of arlo()
Pingback: Elmer()
Pingback: emergency sewer line repair rollingwood()
Pingback: Charley Ruopp()
Pingback: Water Softener Barrie Ontario()
Pingback: product review()
Pingback: Clicking Here()
Pingback: 3m auto window tint austin()
Pingback: protectmyid reviewprotectmyid()
Pingback: car audio installation austin()
Pingback: fbo management()
Pingback: Robert Domanko HSBC()
Pingback: popular baby names greek()
Pingback: top ayurvedic retreats in kerala()
Pingback: inspiration()
Pingback: dental implants south austin()
Pingback: donald trump()
Pingback: drain pipe repair austin()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin()
Pingback: window tint lakeway()
Pingback: kit tattoo()
Pingback: royalclub()
Pingback: Ace Roofing Company()
Pingback: employee retention survey()
Pingback: Dung()
Pingback: Low Voltage Company()
Pingback: toy()
Pingback: Gasvergleich()
Pingback: sex vidio development()
Pingback: handicapped transportation()
Pingback: 3m auto window tint austin()
Pingback: Licensed onion creek plumber()
Pingback: Look At This()
Pingback: How To Sell My House Fast San Antonio Texas Area()
Pingback: This Site()
Pingback: pillow()
Pingback: Toys()
Pingback: apple shooter()
Pingback: dog groomer()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: essay milf anal fucking()
Pingback: golf ball barrier nets()
Pingback: golf course netting()
Pingback: llaveros para hoteles()
Pingback: web proxy()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia extract pure()
Pingback: licensed master plumber()
Pingback: Sell SMTP()
Pingback: Employment law firm()
Pingback: Ian Mazanec()
Pingback: reparera iPhone Göteborg()
Pingback: sadness()
Pingback: best forex trading site()
Pingback: Top 10 Gaming Laptops()
Pingback: allergies()
Pingback: SEO Malaysia()
Pingback: plumbing leak repair()
Pingback: t shirt league of legends()
Pingback: short movie()
Pingback: rfidang.com()
Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt()
Pingback: crushing machine()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: [ramalan bintang pisces()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: roofing()
Pingback: roofing()
Pingback: medora centre()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: curso de detetive particular profissional()
Pingback: Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories()
Pingback: ecograf pret()
Pingback: a knockout post()
Pingback: content()
Pingback: check my source()
Pingback: Enlarged prostate supplement()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: a diet plan to lose weight()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: buy t-shirt()
Pingback: groupon coupon()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: ecografe Doppler()
Pingback: webcam girl worden()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review()
Pingback: http://jaquilines.bloggagratis.se/gilla/?url=http://www.newtidegroup.com()
Pingback: 2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt()
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: Car accident, collapsed building left untouched by city of Detroit for days | Motor City Muckraker()
Pingback: Firefighters find body in trunk of burned car outside Detroit school | Motor City Muckraker()
Pingback: Detroit firefighters find 5th murder victim in one month | Motor City Muckraker()
Pingback: Tuesday Morning Links | Iacono Research()