FBI: Four Highland Park police charged in public corruption scandal

Four Highland Park cops are facing time in federal prison on charges of public corruption.

Details of the charges, which were unclear this morning, will be available today when the federal complaints are unsealed.

The FBI declined comment, other than to say the case involves corruption.

It’s just the latest federal probe that has swept up public officials in recent years in Detroit, Ecorse, Pontiac, Ecorse, Royal Oak Township, Wayne County and the Detroit Public School.