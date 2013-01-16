Blood on Mayor Bing’s hands? Another fire fatality following station closures

A 71-year-old man with disabilities died in a house blaze Tuesday afternoon in what may have been an avoidable fatality.
This afternoon, two friends of Tom Clark, who was overcome by smoke and couldn’t be resuscitated, stood on the porch of his house with heavy hearts and some anger. They wondered whether their lifelong buddy would still be alive if the administration of Mayor Bing hadn’t closed a fire station, Engine 38, less than a mile away as part of massive budget cuts.
Instead of a 4-minute ride to the burning house, firefighters at the next closest station, Engine 52, were more than 10 minutes away. The national standard for response times in cities is 4 minutes and 2 seconds, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Even Grosse Pointe had a closer station to Clark’s house.
“I understand the city is broke, but you have to provide basic services,” his friend, Ed Brown, told me.”This didn’t have to happen. Not like this.”
At least five people with disabilities have died in fires since Mayor Dave Bing closed up to 15 stations last year, said Dan McNamara, president of the Detroit Firefighters Association. Many more are closed for days at a time. With fewer firefighters and stations, houses are burning for longer and spreading before help arrives.
The poor response times have prompted the fire department to file suit against the city.
“We are handicapped when our leaders ignore the realities that we see every day on the streets of Detroit,” McNamara said. “Public Safety cannot be ignored or compromised. It cannot be measured by income levels or political pull. Public Safety is about everyone in our community receiving equal protection. When leaders compromise the residents they are to protect and represent, the whole system fails.”
Tuesday’s fire appears to have started around 8 p.m. on the second floor, where Clark slept and kept stacks of newspapers and other combustibles. The fire was contained to the second floor, where Clark was found unresponsive.
“He would move very, very slowly,” Brown said. “One step at a time. Or sometimes a half of a foot.”
Clark also used a wheelchair.
Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
“If we were there just a little sooner, I think he would be alive today,” a firefighter told me on condition of anonymity, for fear of reprisal. “The fire wasn’t burning for long.”
Neither Bing’s office nor the fire department returned my calls.
The crisis in the fire department is not only endangering lives. Home insurance has skyrocketed in the city and is unaffordable for tens of thousands of residents because of poor emergency services.
Karen Dumas, a former radio show host and appointee of Bing, recently scoffed at the increasing rates.
“Just learned that our homeowner’s insurance increased by nearly $2,000,” Dumas posted on Facebook. “The agent said all insurance companies are adjusting (increasing)their rates in Detroit (already one of if not the highest in the country) as a result of compromised city services, especially fire and police and the increased risk as a result. And, the solution is?”
Unfortunately, officials said, residents will continue to flee because of unaffordable insurance rates and taxes in a city that provides abysmal services.
“It is upsetting that our message is being ignored by the Detroit Fire Department, the city administration and much of the media,” McNamara said. “I know it is not a nice fluffy story but it is about the real life for residents, taxpayers and Fire Fighters of Detroit.”
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: HULK Monster Trucks for BABIES()
Pingback: Lyric()
Pingback: Country cover Hailey Benedict Keith Urban()
Pingback: learn colors()
Pingback: fence contractors austin tx()
Pingback: http://austinpainters1.mywapblog.com/()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin()
Pingback: Austin garage doors()
Pingback: Vietnam videos()
Pingback: Foam Insulation Tulsa()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin Texas()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: modrzew()
Pingback: Foundation repair Austin()
Pingback: Better Ledger Bookkeeping Austin Texas()
Pingback: commercial real estate appraisals Austin()
Pingback: LED Bar 36w()
Pingback: Ace Golf Course Netting()
Pingback: golf netting()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: vaping()
Pingback: automatic labeling machines()
Pingback: Lake Oswego Carpet Cleaning()
Pingback: official source()
Pingback: Web Design Cork()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: Text messaging service()
Pingback: jonathan moly()
Pingback: bulk whatsapp marketing software()
Pingback: 手錶手機色情()
Pingback: Film()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: captain america()
Pingback: locksmiths Tempe()
Pingback: Best Websites 2016()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: XanGo Distributor()
Pingback: Whatsapp accounts creator()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: Wood Iron Railing Repair Raleigh NC()
Pingback: buy subscribers youtube()
Pingback: indianapolis classic car dealers()
Pingback: Lyneir Richardson()
Pingback: spy car()
Pingback: Business Products Reviews()
Pingback: advice()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: sklejka()
Pingback: mints()
Pingback: lifelock vs. identity guard()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: Storage()
Pingback: Lenovo()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: email traffic()
Pingback: blat drewniany()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: sleeping tube()
Pingback: Menswear()
Pingback: beautiful women()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: Selling a house in probate()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin TX()
Pingback: angry birds()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: http://annexusirainc.info/story/62797()
Pingback: call out emergency()
Pingback: Greenleaf Lawn()
Pingback: Photo Booth Rental London()
Pingback: hulk()
Pingback: text app()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: stretch mark serum()
Pingback: fake taxi()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: free listing()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: iv therapy dayton()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: spiderman()
Pingback: Puma Shoes for MEN Price List()
Pingback: LULAROE LEGGINGS()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: kings review()
Pingback: 点卡充值()
Pingback: Laptop repair in Pasadena()
Pingback: motor club of america review()
Pingback: ignition change locksmith mesa()
Pingback: Pest control()
Pingback: Tulsa marketing services()
Pingback: music()
Pingback: Hemp Cream()
Pingback: eb-5 lawyer alhambra()
Pingback: Braun Series 7 799cc Electric Shaver Review()
Pingback: barcelona chair reproduction()
Pingback: minimalist()
Pingback: Pet and Pet Owner Products()
Pingback: descargar e instalar muplatas2 ahora()
Pingback: Dog pet insurance plans and reviews()
Pingback: iv therapy boca()
Pingback: sustainable materials()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: transmission parts online()
Pingback: Convoy App()
Pingback: iv therapy in nj()
Pingback: search engine land()
Pingback: Perth Swimming Academy()
Pingback: discount transmission parts()
Pingback: مواقع العاب حصرية()
Pingback: pinoy rooms()
Pingback: Porsche 911 for sale()
Pingback: avast pro license key()
Pingback: wallpaper jakarta (main priority)()
Pingback: painter in Middlebury()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: ecn broker()
Pingback: printingvip()
Pingback: good quotes website with unique quotes pictures()
Pingback: EPF UAN()
Pingback: Barre Chords()
Pingback: top rated air purifier()
Pingback: Rugby Live Stream()
Pingback: http://www.kaba1330.com/()
Pingback: emorroidi interne sintomi()
Pingback: Love lift life fitness nutrition Health()
Pingback: Cleaners in Cambridge()
Pingback: how to get paid on YouTube()
Pingback: unemployed blog()
Pingback: Attic Insulation Tulsa()
Pingback: Novinha do whatsapp()
Pingback: 10000 Hits In 24()
Pingback: minimalist()
Pingback: myanmar room()
Pingback: Eazy Print()
Pingback: sell my house fast()
Pingback: co insurance()
Pingback: windows replacement()
Pingback: Singapore kid birthday party service()
Pingback: http://www.virginadulttoys.com.au()
Pingback: cloud platform()
Pingback: tower()
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Bonuses()
Pingback: web hosting()
Pingback: Managed IT Services Gainesville FL()
Pingback: Gadgets()
Pingback: piano lessons for beginners()
Pingback: Computer & Internet Tips()
Pingback: Rechnungsprogramm()
Pingback: Pressure Wash St. Louis()
Pingback: luxury real estate singapore()
Pingback: High Risk Business Types()
Pingback: Free Shipping and TrueRider()
Pingback: Merchant Services for High Risk()
Pingback: Tracking Employee Time()
Pingback: Time Clock Hub()
Pingback: Get the facts()
Pingback: purchase a bounce house()
Pingback: dentists in pflugerville TX()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: northern virginia realtor()
Pingback: how to market online()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: utah divorce information()
Pingback: magical corporate entertainment()
Pingback: Camiseta Zach Lavine Manga Corta Negra()
Pingback: Furniture Hardware()
Pingback: slither.io()
Pingback: See inside()
Pingback: danner hunting boots()
Pingback: brazzers porn videos()
Pingback: how to make money online in nigeria()
Pingback: north london builders()
Pingback: Prison()
Pingback: Tess and Trish()
Pingback: check comment is here()
Pingback: style()
Pingback: Rotary Evaporator()
Pingback: social media marketings tool()
Pingback: vice president()
Pingback: Managed Print Services Gainesville FL()
Pingback: Coachella 2016()
Pingback: maturepornoblog.equityplays.date()
Pingback: austin limo()
Pingback: Diet plan()
Pingback: HomeAway()
Pingback: trouver artisan avec avis pour devis travaux()
Pingback: Tableau Consultants()
Pingback: seo ekspert()
Pingback: seo ekspert()
Pingback: liquor stores near me()
Pingback: seo expert()
Pingback: NBA Online Stream()
Pingback: food warmer buffet pyrex party()
Pingback: Best yoga mats 2016()
Pingback: GE JVM7195SFSS()
Pingback: chat sans inscription()
Pingback: interior design blog()
Pingback: Flyer Printing()
Pingback: jumpers()
Pingback: mobile strike resource generator()
Pingback: Office Machines()
Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: Toys & Games()
Pingback: white hat seo services()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: website design()
Pingback: carp fishing videos()
Pingback: text your ex back()
Pingback: verhuisservice den haag()
Pingback: Playstation 4()
Pingback: funny birthday wishes()
Pingback: what is the best home remedy for asthma()
Pingback: white label casino()
Pingback: cast aluminum patio furniture()
Pingback: Android()
Pingback: kesihatan()
Pingback: Candlewyck Cove Resort()
Pingback: Kenya marketplace()
Pingback: Tulsa Bail Bonds()
Pingback: Best garbage disposal()
Pingback: Buy Smart Drugs()
Pingback: glossycleaners()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: stock video footage()
Pingback: neodymium magnet for sale manila()
Pingback: extrait k-bis()
Pingback: Fleshlights()
Pingback: Traditional Witchcraft()
Pingback: transmission rebuild kit()
Pingback: noanchor()
Pingback: reviews on california psychics()
Pingback: Superior singing method()
Pingback: hanky()
Pingback: how to earn with traffic monsoon()
Pingback: Tao of Badass Joshua Pellicer()
Pingback: easy webinar()
Pingback: Superior singing method()
Pingback: handmade()
Pingback: SEO Auckland()
Pingback: electric violinist nyc()
Pingback: Portrait Photography Washington DC()
Pingback: Whip()
Pingback: Vibrator()
Pingback: séminaire strasbourg()
Pingback: pagarbrcsurabaya.weebly.com()
Pingback: Digital()
Pingback: love()
Pingback: линейная арматура для сип()
Pingback: Yeast infection treatment()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: jet stupid()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Mystic CT DJ()
Pingback: McAfee Account Login()
Pingback: bitcoin()
Pingback: Buy Sell property Los Angeles or Souther California()
Pingback: Automation()
Pingback: Lakewood Colorado()
Pingback: Purely()
Pingback: ADO fanclub()
Pingback: Search engine optimization()
Pingback: kids wear()
Pingback: Summer Dresses()
Pingback: Phenq Weight Loss()
Pingback: copyright free samples()
Pingback: my ad story review()
Pingback: click this()
Pingback: E Juice()
Pingback: west vancouver BC wedding photography & video()
Pingback: 6-year-old red ginseng()
Pingback: free proxy list()
Pingback: recover deleted text messages greensboro()
Pingback: learn more()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: whatsapp channel seller()
Pingback: Los Angeles Limo Ride()
Pingback: Nicholas Sparks love quotes()
Pingback: how to send bulk whatsapp()
Pingback: video Events Messenger ceate Stories()
Pingback: learn german articles()
Pingback: groups chat()
Pingback: kitten sitter()
Pingback: http://raspberry-ketones.net/()
Pingback: formation anglais marseille()
Pingback: buy marquetry pictures()
Pingback: Robert Augustus Masters()
Pingback: traffic()
Pingback: http://clashroyalehack.androtransfer.com()
Pingback: mass text messaging()
Pingback: Security Cameras Systems()
Pingback: Los Angeles Web design services()
Pingback: bee cave flood damage restoration()
Pingback: dog sitter()
Pingback: http://www.hcg-diet.com/brain-plus-iq/()
Pingback: forskolin 100% pure()
Pingback: Best drones for sale()
Pingback: Fort Wayne commercial videos()
Pingback: greatest pet sitter in naples fl()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Brooklyn Body Shop()
Pingback: Nashville Wedding Photography()
Pingback: Geico Claims()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: how to get my ex back fast()
Pingback: na chat()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: startups News()
Pingback: Sonablate()
Pingback: Gemstone()
Pingback: SILVER SPRING cleaning services()
Pingback: Online MBA rankings()
Pingback: dog walking naples florida()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()
Pingback: Shrinkabulls()
Pingback: Manhattan Home Design Reviews()
Pingback: expert comptable strasbourg()
Pingback: teleteria casino reviews()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki()
Pingback: online casino siteleri()
Pingback: best home safe()
Pingback: Gun Store()
Pingback: party light bulbs color()
Pingback: Big Red Apparel()
Pingback: Mesh Shorts()
Pingback: How To Get A most expensive jewelry?()
Pingback: Run A Webinar Bonus()
Pingback: Health Care()
Pingback: Certified Hard Drive Destruction()
Pingback: Solar Panels()
Pingback: reddit fitness()
Pingback: duckbill check valve water flood diffuser()
Pingback: USA Box Express LLC()
Pingback: affärsjurist stockholm()
Pingback: Run A Webinar Bonus()
Pingback: Cynthia Salley()
Pingback: Brooklyn Body Shop()
Pingback: Condos For Sale()
Pingback: คาสิโนออนไลน์()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: Disciplinary action Robert G Creely()
Pingback: roast pork pan juice gravy()
Pingback: piano movers()
Pingback: Find Out More()
Pingback: lovetts lovin pet care()
Pingback: best mattress()
Pingback: Discover More Here()
Pingback: see here()
Pingback: disco light types()
Pingback: australias most unreliable bank()
Pingback: http://rosengard.tv()
Pingback: cerrajero paterna()
Pingback: Hotel Di Carita()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: casino malaysia()
Pingback: Hotel Di Carita()
Pingback: austin emergency plumbing()
Pingback: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cleaning-quotes()
Pingback: Peter()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: Cherelle()
Pingback: landscaper Canberra()
Pingback: donation crowdfunding()
Pingback: Cynthia Salley()
Pingback: Metering systems()
Pingback: العاب سيارات()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: Student Loans()
Pingback: virtual reality()
Pingback: punta cana que comprar()
Pingback: IATA Pet Travel Box in Colombo()
Pingback: games()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: Zootopia()
Pingback: luli fama romper()
Pingback: cf card 1gb()
Pingback: entretien menager residentiel()
Pingback: bathroom scale bed bath and beyond()
Pingback: tv antennas in my area()
Pingback: arachnid dart boards manual model 210h()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney hershey()
Pingback: sticky notes file location()
Pingback: exclusive dating amsterdam()
Pingback: diabetes review()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: fort lauderdale homes for sale()
Pingback: Vietnam travel guide()
Pingback: online marketing()
Pingback: international dating()
Pingback: recruiting()
Pingback: Ilene()
Pingback: houston seo()
Pingback: How to Make a Website()
Pingback: seat gap cathcer()
Pingback: children's clothing questionnaire()
Pingback: #3626;ติ๊กทู()
Pingback: natrol white kidney bean extract reviews()
Pingback: Personal GPS Tracker()
Pingback: download hit the quan()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia nature science reviews()
Pingback: need money now()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: Microcap Magazine()
Pingback: professional websites()
Pingback: realistic dinosaur costume for sale()
Pingback: lovetts lovin pet and home care()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman()
Pingback: overnight pet kennels()
Pingback: debarpan mukherjee()
Pingback: security camera()
Pingback: surveillance cameras()
Pingback: How to make money online()
Pingback: Medical marijuana card San Francisco()
Pingback: friends()
Pingback: IBS()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: Scrapbooking()
Pingback: sound system rental singapore()
Pingback: healthy eating on the run()
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: weight loss for busy entrepreneur()
Pingback: weight loss for busy entrepreneur()
Pingback: Aetna Singapore()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: pest control converse tx()
Pingback: hungry shark evolution hack()
Pingback: boom beach hack download()
Pingback: singing monsters cheats()
Pingback: Creola()
Pingback: Thanh Meakin()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: meaning of alberto()
Pingback: Enea Angelo Trevisan()
Pingback: Robert Domanko()
Pingback: history and meaning of french()
Pingback: inspiration()
Pingback: travr()
Pingback: travr()
Pingback: girls names()
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin()
Pingback: kit tatuaggi()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: blackjack()
Pingback: Freelance illustrator()
Pingback: nail salon game porn()
Pingback: melia frankie bikinis()
Pingback: standard test finger()
Pingback: diane kruger nude app()
Pingback: free instagram followers app()
Pingback: graphic design()
Pingback: Peppa Pig()
Pingback: Website()
Pingback: medical transportation()
Pingback: indian couple sex tape essay()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: cara mengatasi ejakulasi dini()
Pingback: llaveros para hoteles()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia 2000()
Pingback: swap.com reviews()
Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop()
Pingback: icc cricket world cup 2016()
Pingback: guide to writing a novel()
Pingback: Antonia Campoverde()
Pingback: Back links()
Pingback: personal injury lawyers in Ottawa()
Pingback: short film()
Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: womens swimwear()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories()
Pingback: Trenton Gott()
Pingback: Vaughn Gomzalez()
Pingback: site web()
Pingback: a fantastic read()
Pingback: auto advisory services inc()
Pingback: diet food()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney()
Pingback: opensky coupon code()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: get netflix free trial multiple times()
Pingback: ecografe ieftine()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review()
Pingback: http://familjenxl.Bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://www.ya-chan.com()
Pingback: c5tw45cw345tasezwt35zexte()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: Century City()
Pingback: KSS audio()
Pingback: cheap fast reliable elo boost euw eune turkey north america oceania()
Pingback: 4 days of flames: Detroit firefighters overwhelmed by 80+ fires in houses, buildings | Motor City Muckraker()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: Carlos B. Grant()
Pingback: Budget cuts nearly claim lives of children, senior severely injured in Detroit fire bombing | Motor City Muckraker()
Pingback: Elderly woman’s house burns for 21 minutes before strapped Detroit Fire Department responds | Motor City Muckraker |()
Pingback: Another fire fatality following station closures « Detroit Fire()