Lawsuit: Overzealous sheriff’s helicopter injures children, violates aviation laws

Terry McIninch and his family were admiring the classic cars driving along Woodward Avenue during the Dream Cruise this summer when an Oakland County sheriff’s helicopter swooped in on a dense crowd to break up a fight.

The Vietnam-style helicopter flew so low that the wind from the rotor tossed Terry McIninch’s children like “rag dolls” and damaged his motor home and 1971 Chevy El Camino, alleges a suit filed Friday against Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard and his office.

Despite Federal Aviation requirements for helicopters to remain at least 1,000 feet above densely populated areas, the sheriff’s chopper came within 50 feet of the crowd, according to the suit.

The lawsuit is just the latest embarrassment for a sheriff often accused of using extreme tactics to combat crime.

Bouchard is up for re-election Tuesday but is facing a spirited challenge from Democrat Jane Boudreau.