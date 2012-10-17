Witnesses: Detroit police fatally shoot three harmless dogs during pot bust

By

James Woods explains how police killed his three dogs.

There was nothing James Woods could do.

He screamed; he pleaded. “Please don’t harm my dogs,” he begged police, who moments earlier had barged into his east-side home looking for marijuana.

Woods was forced into a corner last week when the first shot rang out – a 12-gauge shotgun. Woods’ young pit bull, Tank, who neighbors and witnesses say was confined to a locked fence outside and unable to harm anyone, lay dead in a puddle of blood, shot in the face.

Fearing police would hurt his two other dogs, who were inside the house, Woods cried out: “Please! They won’t hurt you! Stop chasing them! They’re just scared. “

Witnesses told a consistent story: Police chased the dogs, Hump and Janey, around the house, shooting Woods’ longtime companions as they fled.

“They came in like they were shooting deer,” Woods said.

Janey, a small, older pit bull, dragged a trail of blood around the house until she finally collapsed.

“They shot her four times as she was trying to get away,” Woods said, his pale blue eyes welling up. “She didn’t have a chance. It just isn’t right.”

Neighbors said the three dogs, which included a German shepherd mix, were tame and friendly.

“They were good dogs,” a neighbor said.

Police didn’t respond to calls or emails for comment.

Woods, a financially struggling jack-of-all-trades, spent the next two days in jail, grieving his companions.

His friend, Scott Kraz, photographed the carcasses in hopes of proving that police shot the dogs from behind.

“From the position of the two dogs inside the building, they were running away from the door, away from the police,” Kraz said.

After collecting the evidence, Kraz buried the three dogs in the front yard of the home, where Woods now lives alone, with a heavy heart.

On Tuesday afternoon, Woods finished up a long day of trimming trees and sparked a cigarette.

“They killed my dogs,” he said, shaking his head. “The Detroit Police Department murdered my dogs.”

Hump was killed by police.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tank was killed behind a fence.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

Witnesses: Detroit police fatally shoot three harmless dogs during pot bust added by
Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.

  • pixeloid

    These psycho pigs need to have their legs broken and their dicks cut off with a broken bottle.

  • pixeloid

    These psycho pigs need to have their legs broken and their dicks cut off with a broken bottle.

  • Lynne

    This is such a disturbing story. I can’t imagine the pain that this young man is feeling having lost all 3 of his dogs in such a senseless act of violence. Who polices the police? Some cities have organized a “watch” group to police the police with cameras and have been successful in preventing and exposing crimes against the people. This is a power trip for many cops.

  • Pingback: Tank, Hump, and Janey « Dogs that Cops Killed()

  • Pingback: Detroit police fatally shoot three harmless dogs during pot bust | Popshot()

  • Rowan

    Nicolette, you are obviously naive or a moron, maybe both. Detroit police are unionized. Guaranteed they make good money and don’t work any more hours than the rest of us, and have benefits and perks out the ass. Vests held together with duct tape? What the hell are you talking about? Most cops are in it for the power trip plain and simple. They killed his dogs because they could. Sucks for them Detroit is in shambles but they are the ones that chose the career and choose to go to work everyday so they obviously enjoy what they do. “Is it right for them to kill the perp coming after you or your family?” Again, what the hell are you talking about? Have you ever been outside or is this from watching shit news reports? Most cops aren’t out saving people from crazed lunatics gunning down innocent civilians, and even if they were, what does that have to do with them shooting dogs for no apparent reason? And don’t give me the whole “well we weren’t there so how do we know what was right?”. Please tell me the scenario you concocted where Police shooting a locked up dog is kosher. Every on duty police officer that anyone has ever dealt with takes full advantage of the power they’re given by their gun and badge. If you disagree, hold your thoughts until your next encounter and pay closer attention.

    • Jack

      Well, THAT settles it.

  • Nicolette

    Everyone wants to blame a cop until they need one. Was it right to kill the dogs? Not for me to decide since I wasn’t there. Is it right for them to kill the perp coming after you or your family… you decide? Nope. They pay these men MINIMAL, work them hours that would make me tired at a desk, while they risk their own lives in vests that are held together with duct tape. No one calls to light the fact that this guy is growing/dealing pot with innocent dogs in the house that led to police even showing up? Where is his public trial? Get a CLUE folks!

    • Mahhn

      I bet your shot the dogs, and for fun.

    • Angry and Disgusted Citizen

      Nicolette: I think it is you dear girl that needs to get a clue and educate yourself. The cops I know and was married to, was NOT paid MINIMAL! WAKE UP and read the news. DAILY, police officers across this nation are murdering our family pets in our yards, garages, and in our homes. Most cops lie about what truthfully happened, however, thanks to some quick thinking from neighbors and friends some of the brutal murders are now being caught on video. The public reads, cops lie, but video tells the truth. We are sick and tired of officers having the right to do whatever they want in the name of police work and get away with it. The pubic is now starting to hold these gun happy police forces accountable. Which is exactly what should happen here! Whether the guy had marijuana in the home or not, the dogs were not aggressive, or threatening, one of them was even running away, when he was murdered. What gives anyone the right to just shoot our dogs for NO REASON, other than they can, and for a long time, were getting away with it. NO MORE! We are demanding accountability and will seek all legal avenues to see that justice is done! It is the police that are clueless, most haven’t the foggiest idea of how a dog will react when scared, threatened and protecting their homes. Most haven’t a clue as to dog body language. Shoot them is all most of them know. I speak from experience, I was married to one of the “good” cops, who used his head and commen sense, BEFORE his gun.

    • Ben

      Nicolette, you are a fucking retard and for the sake of all man kind you should from now on keep your moronic opinions to yourself. I feel sad for the human race just reading what you wrote. You’ve done nothing but prove how ignorant people can be.

    • Tim

      Who needs the police? Not me. What good are they? Worthless drains on the economy. Abusive soldiers of the state with NO interest to protect anyone. They uphold “laws”. That’s it. Stop watching TV Nicholette. It’s getting to you.

    • Kerri

      Nothing in that article said they found anything. Just that they were looking. You won’t judge the cops but you will judge the guy without any proof? Nice.

    • walt

      most cops were either bullies in school just continueing on or the bullied getting even for some thing someone did to them. That damn tin sheild protects them and they know it.

  • Karismata

    The word I heard is that the militarized police are being nationalized and even internationalized to the point there are the same directives no matter where you are, globally, and the directive is KILL EVERY DOG. The police love to thrill kill, and dogs are sometimes their easy prey. The exceptions are the police who are actually helpful and think before they pull the trigger.

  • Totally left out of this story is whether they found any dope or not and if any charges were filed. Out side of the words “Pot Bust” in the headline, there’s no mention in the story of why the cops were even there.
    Was the prosecutor contacted for comment?
    And a story is always supposed to end with “What’s Next” like if the dude’s trying to sue or looking for a lawyer? will he get new dogs?… Something

  • Pingback: Disturbing Phenomenon: Police Kill Dog Trend | JournocrashJournocrash()

  • Pingback: Cops shoot penned dog, chase and shoot two others, during marijuana bust | The Russ Belville Show()

  • Pingback: The First, and (Likely) Final, Rap Sheet « Orwell's Avenger()

  • Pingback: The First, and (Probably) Final, Rap Sheet « Orwell's Avenger()

  • Pingback: Police Chase and Kill 3 Dogs in Marijuana Raid: “Like Shooting Deer” | TheSleuthJournal()

  • Pingback: Another Case of Police Gunning Down Harmless Dogs at A Geek With Guns()

  • KPRyan

    I do not want to be critical of Detroit’s police. I comprehend they are under a great deal of pressure and have a very difficult job (those who actually work the streets).

    However, ALL across the US cops have been shotting and killing family dogs. Idiot cops at the wrong address… idiots SWAT teams at the wrong house… police scared of dogs that wouldn’t frighten a 5 year old… it happens on a daily basis.

    It is beyond time that ALL public service employees are held personally liable in civil courts for their actions. Until then, animals and humans will continue to be murdered without reprisal.

    • Lynne

      agree

  • Pingback: Ganja Grower Accuses Cops of “Murdering” His Guardian “Pot Bulls” | Dog Haters Unite!()

  • Douglas

    I hope he can win his law suit. But since this is a marijuana raid I dont see how he would have any right. If one of his dog bite them then he would be charge with assault on a police officer. In Texas these cops would have gotten a medial for there brave action in protection the children that live on the same street No he can sue but a person who smoke cannabis has no rights. This just make me sick. And I am getting tired of this war on cannabis. Just remember a cop is a cop they are all to blame for all that has happen here. But pleas dont go off killing cops cause of this. You will not win and revenge killing is just no good. We are better than the police are. Pray for this man help pay his court coast and more.

  • JD

    It’s damn near impossible to have any kind of respect for the so-called “minions of the law” when they conduct themselves like cheapjack hoods with a penis problem, hopped up on adrenaline and stupidity. James, I hope you are able to sue these bastards and sue them well. I hope there is justice somewhere in the system for you. Otherewise, the only other comment I could make here is this: One foul deed deserves another.

  • marge Scott

    I cant believe their are people IN UNIFORM who swear to uphold the law being allowed to go around killing animals like this.they are thugs.

    • Vera van Diepen

      That’s the problem – those wearing uniforms think they’re above the law. They’re egomaniacs with excessive amounts of testosterone.

  • Drew

    Screw suing these pigs, start shooting them, its your home your property! Protect your family!

  • j

    please tell me what to do they did this to my baby too who just got out of surgery in front of my fiance and my 3 yr old

    • do you have witnesses? or any video? etc etc etc .. Anyway that you can prove or substantiate the story?? and how long ago was it? .. You can try and reach out to the local media about it.. and also get a hold of people reporting this story..

      – also get a post in craigslist and things like that for other people who may have this story… If you have an “Occupy”.. or a grass roots org.. NAACP, MOP, Democracy Now, SPCA, PETA, Humane Society.. they will help you highlight this and raise awareness 🙂

  • The cureent attitude of police is consistent with the Waffen SS of WW II. There is no reason in the world to shoot animals that are confined or fleeing. Since there is no accountability by police for their unwarranted brutality, maybe it’s time for citizens to do whatever necessary to protect you hame and animals

  • ……AND….they want us to be on their side when the negotiations begin. For what, to retain, and reward them for PROTECTING us ????? Guess what…notice the distain they have for us at nearly every encounter? It’s as if their jaded view of the world, as a result of their line of work, has altered their minds and souls to believe we are ALL perpetrators. It’s like a cops ‘n’ robbers t.v. program. “I’m gonna get mine, ’cause you m’fuckers ain’t gonna give it to me !!!” Take your heartless ‘Police State’ attitudes, and get the Hell out of my City…PLEASE !!!!!!!!!!! I have two dogs, and one Foster dog as well. If the Police broke into my home….whether from a mistaken address, or as a result of a shoddy Judicial System, which “hands out search warrants like candy”…or even because a neighbor didn’t like the cut of my jib….and starts cutting down my loved ones, like so much hunting fodder, so much everyday criminal trash….there’s gonna be some bullets coming their way….one way or another. That’s a promise. I know that sounds like a very immature (criminal even) statement…and multiple wrongs strung together don’t make a right, but dammit….this is an exhibition of exactly what is wrong with our City today. Setting a very bad example by the very individuals appointed, hired, elected…to combat these very same problems…should be held in higher….>>>>Get my point ?

  • Pingback: Links #120 « The Honest Courtesan()

  • Renee Mann

    I am speechless!! WTF is going on in our country? Time and time again we are hearing of cops shooting peoples pets without even attempting to subdue (IF they are aggressive) them without deadly force. Laws are going to have to change drastically if we want to protect our furbabies. This isn’t a story about vicious pit bulls being killed, this is about POS cops who killed these dogs for the sheer enjoyment of it……the one in the yard was fully contained, the older female as well as the shephard mix were trying to run away yet they were executed while the pet owner BEGGED for thier lives to be spared. What kind of a heartless bastard kills just to kill?? The trigger happy cop needs to pay for the crime he committed PERIOD end of story! To top it all off, it looks like they raided the house for nothing, the dog owner was not charged with anything so these dogs died for NO REASON!! I ask again, what the F(*&^&HKJH is wrong with the police departments and or judicial systems in our country??

    • “I am speechless!! WTF is going on in our country?” – Privatization for profit.. 2010 decision of citizens united open the flood gates of Corporate greed.. locally this translates into cities buying into corporate deals such as

      “Corrections Corporation of America (CCA) has reached out to 48 states as part of a $250 million plan to own existing prisons and manage their operations. But in return CCA wants a 20-year contract and assurances that the state will keep the prisons at least 90% full.”

      – to keep up with this structure.. Corporations give money to the city to keep occupancy high… So high they are adding to many prisons ( sound familiar?). The city needs more cops… but don’t get funding for that, so they release veteran cops in early retirement .. then bring in more (cheaper) cops with less experience, rationality, and control.. . . and now ,. . . we have a god damn mess. If you look at det tax structure.. even your city taxes are done by “CHASE, bank”. . . . Don’t start shot outs with the police.. start learning about what your cities and gov’t are doing .. . rules are changing very fast!

  • JANIE SNIDER

    PEOPLE WHO KILL DOGS INSIDE THE OWNERS HOME, OR FENCE, FOR ANY REASON, SHOULD BE CHARGED WITH MURDER AND PUT TO DEATH QUICKLY. A DOGS JOB IS TO PROTECT ITS HOME AND FAMILY. DEATH SHOULD NOT BE THE RESULT OF DOING YOUR JOB. ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE A DOG!

  • Anyone that thinks the actions of these gangs in blue are justified you are as big a monster as these killers,I don’t give A crap what this man did or did not do,they have NO right too take innocent lives,NO RIGHT at all,I hope too god those who feel this is justified does not have this happen too them,and by the way,POT is a really stupid reason for busting down a mans door and killing his companions.This is just outrageous and I for one am sick of this,FYI there are more people having their pets killed today by law officials then most here know,and guess what….they are killing law abiding people’s companion pets and getting away with it.You keep on agreeing with this type of behavior by the very people who are too serve and protect us then you are totally in your own world and not in the one I live in,I live in the REAL world and these men and women in blue are just As I said…gangs in blue with a license too kill.

  • Pingback: cops hunt down and murder 3 dogs - Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, Conservatives, Liberals, Third Parties, Left-Wing, Right-Wing, Congress, President - City-Data Forum()

  • shane

  • Pingback: Saturday Morning Links: Millennials, Drugs and Defecation | The Agitator()

  • OK people… let me start off by saying that I in no way condone the actions of the officers involved, I know I would be devastated if something happened to my dogs. That being said this man is so quick to point fingers.. if he had not been involved in illegal activities, the police wouldn’t have raided his home. Believe it or not it is still illegal for cops to raid your home without probable cause and a search warrant. A judge had to sign the search warrant and in order to get a judge go sign said search warrant they had to have evidence against him… so guess what that leads me to believe, this man wasn’t as innocent as he is trying to make you believe. The police in Detroit are busy so I very highly doubt they raided his home just so they could bully him and his dogs. I know this will tick people off, but I don’t really care. I just think you should keep in mind that had he not been doing what he was doing the police would never have entered his home thus ending up shooting the dogs. If he needs to blame someone, all he needs to do is take a good look in the mirror.

    • Craig

      First off, search warrants are given like candy. Second, in no way you condone that actions of the officers, but you blame the victim who had his dogs shot. That’s BS. If the guy was doing illegal activities, prosecute him, not his dogs. That’s stupid.

    • Angry and Disgusted Citizen

      WOW you need to take your rose colored glass off girl and come into the real world. PLease tell me where in this article did it say the dogs were a threat to the officers? POT OR NO POT, WHAT JUSTIFIES the MURDERING OF HIS DOGS? Yes the cops are busy breaking the very laws they are suppose to uphold. Obviously you do not read the daily news where this department has been under scrutiny for MONTHS! You need to go back to your little glass castle and get a life and NOT comment on subjects you have no basis for and EDUCATE yourself to the REAL POLICE FORCE IN DETROIT. MOST of them are as crooked as the day is long! You also need to read the internet EVERY day, cops are going into people yards, homes and business and MURDERING their pets, just because they hold themselves above the law and they know NOTHING will be done, because most of the people whose dogs they are MURDERING cannot afford a lengthy and costly court battle and the cops know this. Maybe one of these days when the cops show up at the wrong address that just happens to be yours, or a suspect runs threw your back yard and your pets, try to protect you or their homes you will get a clue as the REAL WORLD out there, but like this man, it will be too late and you will be burying your beloved family pets!

    • Jessica, you are just another zombie. Would you prefer to spend the rest of your life in a concentration camp?

    • kim evenson

      i dont care what he was dealing the cops had no business shooting his dogs especially if they were not a threat to him. sue the police dept i remember a case in san jose where i believe it was hells angels that sued the san jose pd for shooting thier dogs during a raid and won 100,000. GO FOR IT hope you win

    • Bob

      Jessica – Do you really think that possessing a plant that grows in nature should result in being invaded by a bunch of violent and aggressive armed men?

    • Willy

      Do you even read the news? LEO’s kicking in doors and shooting dogs and people at the wrong addresses all the time.Wake up you pos.

    • shane

      So according to you, if you’re doing illegal activities and the police bust down your door they are allowed to murder your wife or children, even if they are running away? Humans aren’t dogs, but it is still illegal to shoot a dog that poses no threat regardless of who it belongs to. Not to mention that it is a ridiculous law int he first place to merit such aggressive and violent behavior. Who is the real criminal? Who is the one using violence and force against others? And for the record, many many many times they have the wrong address or find no pot. Then they say oops and never get in any trouble for shooting your dogs, destroying your house, and beating you within an inch of life without cause.
      http://www.policemisconduct.net/

    • Hurrah for the big government apologist!

      Seriously, the right to be secure in our own homes shouldn’t take a backseat to the increasingly frequent demands of compliance with a police state.

    • mim

      Who cares, the dogs weren’t involved in illegal activity. Murdering them was the basest and most callous and heinous thing. Just sickening. It’s like shooting your kids because you deal dope. No cause.

    • Drew

      You dear are a heartless bitch! Your moral compass is soooo fucked

    • That’s total bullshit and we all know it. Whether you are legal or not in your activities NOBODY should be able to come into your yard or your house and kill your dogs unless they are attacking. You better believe if someone, cop or not came into my yard and house and starting shooting and chasing my dogs they would be the ones laying in pools of blood we don’t fucking live in Russia. We are supposed to be civilized and innocent until proven guilty. These cops are just way overboard and power mungers. We need responsible police ones who do their job without going overboard. The law is so lawless now days it just makes me sick.

    • Bergman

      Congress needed to pass a constitutional amendment to prohibit alcohol because Congress lacks that power normally; Without such an amendment, national prohibition is unconstitutional. Alcohol that is safe for humans to drink and that tastes good is not naturally occurring, it’s wholly an artificial, manufactured substance. That amendment was repealed. Since then, no new amendments have been passed granting Congress the power to pass laws enacting national prohibition of any substance.

      Where is the constitutional amendment that makes federal laws prohibiting marijuana or any other drug constitutional? There isn’t one. The War on Drugs is illegal, pure and simple. The only reason the participants aren’t prosecuted and locked up for their crimes is that the people in charge of enforcing the laws are the people breaking them.

    • Douglas

      Well Jessica I see that you believe cause this man had some thing to do with cannabis its ok for the cops to kill his pets. I dont know who make me more sick the cops or you. You are a true drug warrior

    • Nazidetroitcops

      ” but I don’t really care.”
      That’s obvious.

      Those dogs lives were worth more than the Nazis.
      Go back to your facebook latte world, little girl.

    • I am native american, we believe that the creator gave us all plants for a reason, being for food or medicinal purposes, so since when is a plant illegal?(when drug companies want you to buy there shit that will harm you) marijuana is a medicinal plant and should not be illegal, look it up, pot is NO reason to bust down a door and kill a families pets and should not be tolerated!!

  • Judi

    Totally disgusting…….cowards and are allowed to be above the law.

  • Pingback: Police shoot 3 dogs, while dogs run away « Big Dog Adventures()

  • n

    Cops who shoot dogs with this level of cruelty would lose their jobs if there is any justice in this world.

    • If there were justice in the world, these cops to go to jail, prison even, the same as any of us would, for cruelty to animals and weapons misconduct. If there were any freedom left in the former “Land of the Free,” they wouldn’t have been in this guy’s house in the first place.

    • Bergman

      Someone who shoots an uncontrolled vicious dog on the street is arrested and usually tried for animal cruelty and reckless discharge of a firearm. If the vicious uncontrolled dog is a police dog, self defense please are usually rejected by the court. And the average citizen is not oathbound to uphold and obey the law.

      So why is it that when someone breaks their oath to the law, they are held to a lower standard, not a higher one?

  • susan cee

    Be strong James. Many will surely support you. God bless.

  • Peter Barnes

    Don’t sell dope out of your house asshole, those dogs are evil and should be put down. Hahaha, go screw off cracker. Those cops should be given extra pay for eliminating a dangerous threat, just go ask the family of the dead infant that was killed by one of these monsters.

    • Go educate your ignorant ass before you chose to open word to such hateful cruel and UNTRUE words. Those INNOCENT dogs had no control over what he did or didn’t sell out of this house <try reread the article it says they were looking, not that found anything.

    • ugh!! Id seriously like to punch you in face my blood boils every time I see your uneducated ignorant flat out STUPID comment!
      “which included a German shepherd mix” …. even IF there was any truth to your thoughts on pitts (WHICH THERE IS NOT!) they werent all pitts

    • Lisa

      Peter Barnes is obviously a cop.

    • Katy Kaz

      if the crime of one dog makes the whole breed “monsters,” then what does that make mankind? if the sins of the few condemn all the rest, then put yourself in the same category as a murderer, a thief….and see how justified you feel in your hatred. if this comment was directed toward a race or ethnicity it would be totally unacceptable…but since it’s “just an animal,” it doesn’t matter? Cruel, gloating, bigoted attitudes will reap what they sow.

    • And you are a moron for that post Peter Barnes. The dogs were running from the cops. There are many stories of dogs attacking, but this isn’t one of them. I hope someone takes something precious from you. YOU are the reason that people have bias on animals. Your sick. Get some education before you start spouting off..

    • aaron b

      to Barnes if you would read he didnt get charged and cops kill dogs all the time for no reason. all just because the dog looked at them funny. how would you like them to come over and shoot your family pet. dont get all uppity just because you saw the word pit bull. every dog can be good no matter what breed. it is in how they are raised just like you. get your facts strait moron.

    • Angry and Disgusted Citizen

      You are obviously a PATHETIC IGNORANT MORON, and are the one who should have been shot. The man was not charged, and I would be willing to bet you have your own issues with the law. STUPID people usually buy into the media hype such as yourself. and the infant that was mauled was LEFT ALONE, UNATTENDED ON THE FLOOR, blame the correct person and that was the IRRESPONSIBLE PARENT who left a small baby on the floor with a dog who had never been around children!

    • Damn Pete! Lick boots much?

    • Willy

      I hope that you are next Peter

    • Wow I see your maturity is that less of a kindergarten child,mommy still buying you those diapers,get a clue idiot you are the reason this world sucks.

    • Drew

      Look another mindless drone, do the world a favor go clean your mouth out with a revolver!

    • Bergman

      If those dogs are evil, then all dogs are. Pit bulls, after all, are in the top ten for dog breeds least likely to bite a human. If being in the top ten for safest dog breed makes you so evil you must be destroyed for the good of humanity, then just about every dog on the planet needs to be hunted down and executed.

      Pit bulls were bred to protect small children. They were only used for pit fights later on. Originally they were nanny dogs. Gentle and tolerant with small children, but able to stand up to even a full-sized bull if necessary, and completely willing to die to protect any child. Any dog can turn vicious if abused, and people are usually eager to abuse anything they see as monstrous…guaranteeing that more monsters are created.

      Don’t believe the media hype just because you saw it on TV or read it on the internet.

    • kelly

      Peter Barnes u can just fuck off, that all i have to say, oh and if i ever have the pleasure of meeting u, you’d better watch the fuck out!!!!!

    • Get a brain & get educated; stop perpetuating the ignorant propaganda about these dogs.
      ” Today, police chase down fleeing Pit bulls in the street, firing dozens of wild shots in response to media-fed rumors of supernatural Pit bull abilities. Politicians coach and nurture this fear with their own brand of rhetoric used to assist in the passing of quick and ineffective legislation created to pacify communities ignorant of the real cause of dog attacks.
      Hundreds of animal shelters throughout the country kill unclaimed Pit bull-looking dogs,as they are deemed “unadoptable” solely on their physical appearance.
      This has occurred because we have allowed the Pit bull to be “stripped of his canineness”— not by genetics or by breeding, but by wild theories, rumors and myths. We have succumbed to the fear propagated by individuals and organizations with agendas totally unrelated to community safety or dog bite prevention.’
      This is an except from The Pit Bull Placebo: The Media, Myths and Politics of Canine Aggression
      Copyright © 2007 Karen Delise
      Published by Anubis Publishing

      Perhaps you should google this & give it a read & enlighten yourself before maligning this wonderful breed.!! Edmonton Canada has just changed its BSL against pitbulls because it was ineffective & you need to take each dog by its deed, not the breed. The HSUS is also against BSL & discrimination of this lovely breed. So do some reading & maybe then you will not be so offensive.

      As for the pot issue, well it has been shown that the war against drugs is a waste of time & we are better to look at harm minimization than criminal convictions. As an educated adult I believe I should be allowed to grow a plant or two & smoke pot in my own home.

      To James; I am so , so sorry, my heart goes out to you & all I can say is “Sue the Motherf…..s”

    • Donna Spears

      You are an idiot sir and I use that term loosely. Pitbulls are not vicious dogs the only time they’re vicious is if they are taught to be vicious by stupid humans like you. I work at a shelter that is 90% pitbulls and I also have owned pitbulls and they are not vicious dogs they are loving dogs just like a Labrador or a little teeny Pekingese or little chihuahua they are great great family dogs. It’s idiots like you in this world that is the reason why these dogs end up getting shot most of the times for nothing that they did wrong. Next time you have an idea or something you say go take a s*** and empty your brain.

  • Police and serial killers both start with animals and graduate to humans.

  • This happens all to often.Ha police raid my home once,after receiving a BS call from my ex,who sic’ed them on me as a strategic ploy,as we were locked in a custody dispute.Evacuated my whole neighborhood.Snipers commandeered neighbors homes.Mobile command unit and SWAT brought in.I met the entry team outside fo my door,as I saw them coming.Told them I had dogs,but they wouldn’t let me put them out in the backyard.Had a mother with 3 week old pups in the house,and the pigs shot her ni cold blood with a 12 gauge.Left me to clean up the mess,help me for hours for a psych eval,and of course,nothing came of any of it as I hadn’t committed any crimes.They let me go.Next day I was on talk radio descrbing the corruption in the Aurora Co. police dept.,telling what these bastards had done.Made it clear I was going to sue.Within 2 days of my radio appearance,charges were then filed against me…..as I didn’t have appropriate license for a couple of the pups that were just at the age of needing license.Yep,they charged me with 2 counts of no dog license….something I think carried a maximum of 20 or 50 bucks fine,some ridiculous shit like that…Bastards took my other dogs,and everything in my home that could be potentially used as a weapon.Of course my guns,but also knives,tools like hammers and saws,hell,even my dinner flatware.Seriously.Tried to make me accept a deal on the charges,so that they had something on me to justify their botched raid.Told me if I didnt accpet the deal they would put my other dogs to sleep.Lucked up and got a judge who wasnt on the take,she threw their crap out….lawsuit was back on.At that point,my lawyer dropped my case within a few days….he had “anonymous” calls to his home threatening the life of his young daughter,in relation to the lawsuit he and I were bringing.Told me he couldn’t help me without ACLU backing,and that he was just plain scared that these crooked cops were going to do something to his daughter.Shortly after that,the police came back to my home in another raid from a so called anonymous tip-but they were coming to kill me.No joke.Luckily there was an animal control officer at the house with me that morning who was helping me get my dogs back,as she saw what was going on with some of her fellow public servants….If Ms. Rita Grable hadn’t been there,they would have shot me dead,and I didn’t even have the means to defend myself as it had all been confiscated.This is all a true story.Actually had to move from CO. at that time,to prevent from being assassinated by dirty pigs.And what can you even do about it…..not a damn thing,except commit murders and end up in prison forever.Make the fuckers pay if you can….but be careful.Some cops make even the worst felons look like cub scouts by comparison,and they hide behind the law as they rake you over the coals.BE VERY CAREFUL,and definitely do all you can to get the word out.The more the publicity,the better chance you have of surviving.Please take what I say as serious,it is deadly so….

    • Doggy mom

      Canis Mortis Kennels. I beleive you. And it scares the crap out of me. So sorry for what you went through. No better than what this man whose 3 dogs were shot went through. If the cops are truly this bad….well….we all better be afraid. I hope you find peace now that you moved.

  • Buddy

    To serve and protect…..and kill dogs, because we can…..with NO repercussions. Seems to me, the only time marijuana kills is when the police barge into people’s homes looking to bust someone on possession, while violent crime offenders spend less and less time in jail.

    • I haven’t seen the motto “to protect and serve” in at least 10 years. It’s not their creed anymore. Police have no loyalty to their community, their state, or their country: they are beholden to the Fraternal Brotherhood of Police Officers. That’s where their loyalty lies. There are no good cops. Google Regina Tasca and you’ll see that good cops are systematically eliminated. They’re all guilty now.

    • Bergman

      @Ghost:

      The thin blue line is just a new way of saying Omerta. Organized crime got taken down by the cops, so now they are the cops.

  • maryk

    This is disgraceful.

  • Robyn

    wow what is it with these so called police i do hope they get what they deserve mongrels those dogs had no chance

  • Angry and Disgusted Citizen

    EVERYBODY on the East side of this state KNOWS the cops are DIRTY in Detroit thanks to a former mayor who is still under federal charges. I hope that James SUES THE SNOT out of this CORRUPT police force. They are in the news constantly, for their questionalble practices and lack of. I think the ENTIRE police force should be FIRED and outside officers brought in to clean up the mess and corruption that is running rampid. In the mean time, I hope some gang bangers put a few bullets in the cops that did this. I would love to see a HUGE protest for this pathetic incident and I for one would drive across state to participate. I wish James would get in touch with the “Lexis Project” group and see if they can aide him in filing a case against the officers involved. This has got to stop! Cops believe themselves above the law simply because they carry a badge and the higher ups help cover their butts. Gone are the days where cops “protect and serve” every day our constitutional rights are violated when they come on our property and in our homes and MURDER our family pets, and get away with it. NAZI’s are what they should be called or GESTAPO, because they are nothing but murders carrying badges!

  • Robert Griffith

    Thugs with badges. That’s all they are nowadays.

  • nicole

    How does one set up an account for this young man. Going to court will cost money…. Can someone do.that for him. A Chipin. So sorry… This is just terrible.

    • Abigail Shah

      Nicole, if you email me us at sneavling@gmail.com, we can get you in touch with the man.

    • If one gets sets id like to know i dont have much to donate but i will definitely share it! No amount can bring his babies but if he fights it atleast their death wouldnt be in vain and hopefully other dogs’ lives with be saved!!

  • M Regula

    This is so sad! They need to start running after the criminal (rapist & murderers) like they do towards the frightened dogs! Why did they have to do this? It surely does disgust me. I agree they are trigger happy! Every pit or pit mix dog will not maul you for God sake! Stop being so discriminate towards these animals. They were harmless animals, then cops showed up and they must have been having a bad day and took it out on them. They are Bullies! R.I.P Hump, Janey & Tank you did not deserve to die this way! Breaks my heart!

  • I wish that he could be shot legally sorry piece of garbage atleast fire the trash ….

  • Linda

    What a bunch of heartless JERKS. They should be sued, go to court and face the punishment that they deserve. God will take care of their stupidity later, The law has to make an example of these type of “out of control” POLICE!! They are Not HERE FOR OUR GOOD. They are in it to be bullies and a disgrace to the human race.

  • Bonnie

    My deepest sympathy to James Woods, and may those poor innocent dogs Rest In Peace. As for those asshole excuses for cops: MAY YOU REST IN PIECES…and soon. If I could send Lucifer himself after that human garbage, he would be knocking on their doors right now.

    • Linda Kefauver

      Amen! This is just utter craziness!

    • Could have said it better!

  • G. Anderson

    Police are usually little men who join the force to be and act like BIG men. They are usually the bullies you grew up with next door and can now LEGALLY be the bullies protected by the other bullies in the police force. If they were not policemen they would just be little men that no one would even notice. Sadly, being a public servant who gets to carry a gun just feeds their sad little egos.

  • Paula

    I can’t even begin to believe this. I thought the police were there to serve and protect all life. What has become of this world. Old dogs running away are just slaughtered. It makes me distrust and dislike all police because of this. Fucking bastards. How would you feel if someone did this to your kids? These dogs were this man’s “kids”. Go take your macho, stupid asses and fuck yourselves!

  • Robin serrano

    Brutality against animals is no different than against people. Trigger happy assholes get away with shooting pets so they do.

    • Pat DeBruce

      Bullies…that is what cops have become–driven bullies. Why not address the real criminals needs of the City rather than splatter such abusive, fear driven, disrespectful murderous news throughout the world. Shame on you, this is as bad as shooting a human in the back. A taser, in this case, would have been more humane.

    • Katie

      Pathetic, DISGUSTING excuses for human beings!!! HOW F*CK*NG DARE YOU assholes!??!?!? What? You think because you are cops that makes it okay?? You are the ones who deserve to be shot! Yes! I said it and I dont care because it is true!!! Over pot?!?! Are you kidding me??!?!? I hope all you assholes that are involved in this end up in jail yourselves and I hope you get a big jailmate who loves animals to beat the snot out of you twats! You disgust me!!!!

    • Katie

      FYI: I hope you SUE the Police Department and win!! I know it will not bring back your precious puppies but this is DISPICABLE!!!!! Sue the bastards and I hope you win!