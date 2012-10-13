Kwame tweets: Civic fund was not a charity

Kwame Kilpatrick broke silence today on Twitter to say his civil fund – at the center of a federal corruption trial – was not for charity and was not tax exempt.

“The Kilpatrick Civic Fund was a Political Fund,” Kilpatrick tweeted. “IT WAS NEVER A CHARITY! Donations not tax exempt & the fund had no obligation to give. #Truth”

Even more, Kilpatrick said, the civic fund “was a private corporation. It had no obligation to do ‘public good’ even though it gave nearly $400,000 to Detroit Orgs.”

When a Twitter user, CynicDetroiter, questioned Kilpatrick’s claims, the former mayor reminded critics to withhold judgment unless they are in the courtroom for every detail.

“Would love to give you some information, so you can stop receiving yours from short news soundbites. LOVE!” Kilpatrick tweeted.