From Crime Lab to Crime Scene

Detroit Police Chief Ralph Godbee was facing the biggest crisis in his career.
Earlier in the day a year ago this week, the Detroit Free Press had revealed the city’s crime lab was open to trespassers. Thousands of rounds of live ammunition, sealed evidence kits and case files – some containing Social Security numbers of rape and assault victims – were among the ruins of a crime lab abandoned by Detroit police two years ago.
Facing calls for his resignation, Godbee apologized during a press conference and pledged to launch an immediate and prompt investigation.
“As chief of police, it is my responsibility to follow up based on the information presented … to ensure our system of jurisprudence works properly,” Godbee told a room full of reporters. “The public has to have complete confidence that there was no evidence in the building.”
That was a year ago Monday– and Godbee has yet to divulge the outcome of his investigation.
No longer a reporter at the Free Press, I sought out what no other media outlet would over the past year: What, if anything, has Godbee done during this investigation?
Does Godbee want us to know the truth?
Turns out, Godbee was responsible for overseeing the removal of evidence from the crime lab when he was assistant police chief, former Police Chief Warren Evans told me.
Over the past week, neither Godbee nor his communications team would return my call.
And that’s unfortunate because I made another discovery: The crime lab that Godbee pledged to guard from further problems is open to trespass. Scrappers have begun removing metal, and the former elementary school is now a virtual mural for graffiti artists in historic Brush Park.
“It’s a disgrace,” said Carl Clarke, who was riding his bike past the eyesore on a recent weekday. “The city only cares about fixing problems when someone is paying attention.”
Inside the lab, a few stray bullets lay among the molding floor. But for the most part, the evidence and records are gone, trashed with the rest of the debris found in the building a year ago.
Since Godbee won’t talk to the independent media, we await his response to the corporate-owned newspapers and TV stations that have ignored this story for the past year.
Godbee and the media, don’t let us down again.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: jelly gummy bear()
Pingback: plagiarism checker()
Pingback: YY充值()
Pingback: best umbrella rig()
Pingback: samsonite carry on()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: best coffee maker with grinder()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/27qDgvU()
Pingback: Love Quotes for her()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX()
Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: her comment is here()
Pingback: what is whatsapp channels()
Pingback: 觀看色情肛門()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Best Websites 2016()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: published here()
Pingback: waterfront motels jensen beach()
Pingback: Online Reviews()
Pingback: woman and minority owned small business()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Email Blast()
Pingback: drjaydani()
Pingback: Spongebob()
Pingback: tzar 1sz()
Pingback: blat drewniany dlh()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Socialr()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: purificadoras de agua()
Pingback: Cycling Jerseys for men()
Pingback: fake taxi()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: iv therapy miami florida()
Pingback: http://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker/()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: mca scam reviews 2016()
Pingback: Compras en linea()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: teeth whitening Cedar Park()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Maxim()
Pingback: florida homeowners insurance quotes()
Pingback: Southampton Beauty Lifestyle Blog Forever Kimberley()
Pingback: radar detectors austin()
Pingback: dietista barcelona()
Pingback: Joi()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop()
Pingback: العاب العصر الجديدة()
Pingback: Order takeway online()
Pingback: Live Stream Rugby()
Pingback: Massage Austin()
Pingback: Oxford painting company()
Pingback: printingvip.com()
Pingback: printingvip.bravesites.com()
Pingback: Austin new home communities()
Pingback: vipprinting()
Pingback: bandar judi terpercaya()
Pingback: http://www.waterdamagerestorationofaustin.com/()
Pingback: Rugby Live Stream()
Pingback: counselconnectz()
Pingback: portable air purifier()
Pingback: whistler BC wedding photography and videography canada()
Pingback: mp3 download()
Pingback: Models()
Pingback: no credit check loans()
Pingback: Mexican Restaurant()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: inflatable slide for sale()
Pingback: location-based advertising()
Pingback: Buy viagra online()
Pingback: Visit This Link()
Pingback: right here()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: iPV5 200W TC Mod Pioneer4you()
Pingback: Canotta Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers()
Pingback: NKF Machinery()
Pingback: http://www.leiyao.net/()
Pingback: gym clothing()
Pingback: Bitcoin()
Pingback: souvenir murah meriah()
Pingback: UAN Status()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: making money online in nigeria()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: my review here()
Pingback: Tess + Trish()
Pingback: instrumental background music for videos()
Pingback: allandale plumber austin()
Pingback: fashion accessories()
Pingback: Sigelei T150 Touch Screen Mod()
Pingback: Paint party()
Pingback: best decorative concrete contractor Austin()
Pingback: kettle whistling morphy white black induction()
Pingback: NBA Live Stream()
Pingback: Buy Beats Cheap()
Pingback: limousine service austin()
Pingback: Bowcutt Dental()
Pingback: Austin interior house painters()
Pingback: http://austinjunkcarbuyers.com/()
Pingback: best air cleaners for pets()
Pingback: http://www.gildedspirit.com/()
Pingback: megasesso.tigaz.top()
Pingback: http://goo.gl/4AQHwE()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: whatsapp channels()
Pingback: Whatsapp Mass Texting Service()
Pingback: bulk text message()
Pingback: transformation()
Pingback: onlinewsj()
Pingback: graphic()
Pingback: Backup()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: app development()
Pingback: suit rentals()
Pingback: deck builders Austin()
Pingback: forum mu online()
Pingback: footy()
Pingback: android game cheat no root()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: russian dating()
Pingback: Grammarly Review()
Pingback: www.cerrajerosvalenciaprecio.es()
Pingback: legacyfoodstorage.com()
Pingback: http://www.cityprodentists.com/dental-implants-stoke-on-trent/()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: geek()
Pingback: free psychic reading()
Pingback: Cancer Facts()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: 3 week diet plan reviews()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: Google Do and Don't()
Pingback: vip prints()
Pingback: ILIGHT()
Pingback: Ottawa Basement Finishing()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: jet porn()
Pingback: psychic source reviews()
Pingback: clash royale tool hack()
Pingback: bepure()
Pingback: artikkelmarkedsføring()
Pingback: the best weight loss pills()
Pingback: hip hop backing music()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: Simpson Plywood()
Pingback: free proxy list()
Pingback: my site()
Pingback: superiorsingingmethod()
Pingback: best affiliate programs()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: top article()
Pingback: no deposit bonus codes()
Pingback: voice lessons near me()
Pingback: geil sex date()
Pingback: Brianna()
Pingback: Funny Socks()
Pingback: marquetry doors()
Pingback: Easy ways to make money online()
Pingback: http://www.ketonesraspberry.net/()
Pingback: how to send bulk sms from whatsapp()
Pingback: adult comics()
Pingback: drone list()
Pingback: is lipozene a scam()
Pingback: Singorama 2.0()
Pingback: pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: narcotics anonymous chat rooms()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: dog walker naples()
Pingback: Health Startups()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: InstallShield alternatives()
Pingback: lovetts()
Pingback: Puzzle Games()
Pingback: cat sitter in naples()
Pingback: Teleteria()
Pingback: Compagnie de ménage Montréal()
Pingback: SuperGaminator Gutschein()
Pingback: ea scalping()
Pingback: Desi Photographer()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki online()
Pingback: bedavarulet()
Pingback: Share Video()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Workout Clothes()
Pingback: discoball()
Pingback: dinosaur()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: most expensive jewelry - Dead or Alive?()
Pingback: Levitra()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/()
Pingback: Colocation Oslo()
Pingback: Computer Repair Fort Lauderdale()
Pingback: Brain Power()
Pingback: www.howrsehack.pl()
Pingback: tannlege()
Pingback: Solar Panels()
Pingback: duckbill check valve water flood diffuser()
Pingback: USA Box Express LLC()
Pingback: Run A Webinar Bonus()
Pingback: Canon Pixma IP7220()
Pingback: homone therapy pregnancy()
Pingback: health gap insurance()
Pingback: Online Money()
Pingback: Body Shop Brooklyn()
Pingback: Homes For Sale()
Pingback: คาสิโนออนไลน์()
Pingback: free messenger()
Pingback: in-home pet sitter naples()
Pingback: Judge Porteous Robert G.Creely()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: More Info()
Pingback: fly swatter lakeland()
Pingback: Heavy Construction Equipment()
Pingback: Compagnie de menage a Brossard()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: http://rosengard.tv()
Pingback: australias most unreliable bank()
Pingback: Accelerated Mobile pages()
Pingback: cerrajeros de elche()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/CleaningQuotes()
Pingback: Star()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: Automated Trading System()
Pingback: dryer vent()
Pingback: free drug rehab centers in los angeles()
Pingback: fundraising()
Pingback: China Mast()
Pingback: Commercial energy metering()
Pingback: Doors for security()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: Airline Pet Transport Container in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: music()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: lifelock reviews()
Pingback: Motor Club of America pay check()
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes()
Pingback: emotional consciousness,()
Pingback: how to save a relationship()
Pingback: avon compact nose hair trimmer()
Pingback: tv antennas for sale()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney hershey()
Pingback: bon jovi car accessories()
Pingback: exclusive dating geneva()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: Diaper Bags()
Pingback: miami condos for sale()
Pingback: exercise()
Pingback: cerrajero de valencia()
Pingback: Email marketing()
Pingback: elite dating()
Pingback: body weight()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: how to make money internet()
Pingback: Instantly ageless jeunesse()
Pingback: electro mix()
Pingback: wordpress web design houston()
Pingback: sellar joint examples()
Pingback: children's clothes northcote road()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia brands()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract for diabetes()
Pingback: Jeremy McGilvrey()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: Realtor BPO REO Real Estate Foreclosure()
Pingback: Agen judi Casino 338a Online()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com()
Pingback: graphic design in London()
Pingback: naples pet care()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Balikpapan()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman()
Pingback: Micah()
Pingback: happy workers()
Pingback: surveillance()
Pingback: Medical marijuana card online()
Pingback: malaga agencia de publicidad()
Pingback: Agen Judi Bola()
Pingback: water container pump()
Pingback: Roller banners Cheap()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: popcorn rental singapore()
Pingback: juice cleanse singapore()
Pingback: Cigna Singapore()
Pingback: hungry shark evolution mod()
Pingback: boom beach free diamonds()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: my singing monsters cheats()
Pingback: Unfriended Facebook()
Pingback: Star()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: mn ppc consulting()
Pingback: more info here()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: tattoo supply()
Pingback: fifthavenue()
Pingback: Cake Delivery In Hyderabad()
Pingback: travr()
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: babies name()
Pingback: royalclub()
Pingback: this website()
Pingback: states()
Pingback: Phentermine()
Pingback: Logo design sydney()
Pingback: 50c()
Pingback: tori black gangbang development()
Pingback: est restaurant manchester()
Pingback: emmanuelle chriqui nude app()
Pingback: get free money on anal store()
Pingback: Jerry()
Pingback: Get the facts()
Pingback: plushies()
Pingback: apple shooter()
Pingback: medical shuttle()
Pingback: ebay deals iphone 5s()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: minneapolis internet marketing()
Pingback: seo services minneapolis()
Pingback: Laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: RDP Scanner()
Pingback: independent publishers()
Pingback: Lura()
Pingback: no deposit bonusï¿½()
Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop()
Pingback: Magaly Tencer()
Pingback: mobile app development()
Pingback: playpen for dogs()
Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt()
Pingback: email validation service()
Pingback: movie competition()
Pingback: league of legends clothes()
Pingback: ramalan zodiak jodoh()
Pingback: dr Medora()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: curso de detetive profissional()
Pingback: Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories()
Pingback: ecografe Doppler()
Pingback: Go Here()
Pingback: Enlarged prostate supplement()
Pingback: Ethan Schlaefli()
Pingback: Lauretta()
Pingback: try this web-site()
Pingback: go to this site()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: Green SEO Writing()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: thuis geld bijverdienen()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: blue ofica()