Detroit DJ Moodymann captures video of horrifying encounter with Highland Park cops

Highland Park Police pointed rifles at Detroit DJ Moodyman, via Instagram.

Detroit DJ Moodymann, a prominent figure in the Motor City’s techno and house music scene since the 1990s, posted video on his Instagram that shows police pointing rifles at him.

Moodymann, whose real name is Kenny Dixon Jr., wrote in the caption that police surrounded his car in “MY BACKYARD” after claiming he broke into “my own property even though I had keys.”

Moodymann said he was taken to jail and charged with breaking and entering.

“Next time just pull the MF trigger let’s get this shit over with,” Moodyman wrote in the caption. “(I’m tired) I’m so tired.”

During the confrontation, Moodymann continued filming, saying he was trying to unlock the door.

“Let me unlock it. Let me unlock it,” he says in the video, which ends as he exits the car.

The video has since been deleted from Instagram.

The Black Madonna, a fellow producer and DJ, defended Moodymann on Twitter.

“Kenny is a great man. He’s a man of peace,” she tweeted. “We have to stop terrorizing black men. The sound of his voice is something that will haunt. I’m so glad they didn’t shoot. Thank god they didn’t, but fuck this. Again, black lives matter. Black lives matter.”

Highland Park police told Motor City Muckraker the incident is under investigation but declined further comment.