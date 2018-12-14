Another wave of bomb threats target Detroit hospitals, courthouses

Detroit Police Bomb Squad, via DPD

Another wave of bomb threats in Detroit targeted at least three hospitals and two courthouses, prompting the evacuation of some of the buildings Friday.

Dispatchers alerted police at 10:25 a.m. that Detroit Receiving Hospital, a critical trauma center, was closed, and incoming patients were being redirected to other hospitals, DetroitScanner first reported on Twitter.

It wasn’t immediately clear at 1 p.m. if the hospital has re-opened.

Some of the bomb threats targeted Children’s Hospital, Henry Ford Hospital Harper Hospital, Frank Murphy Hall of Justice and the 36th District Court.

Police said the threats were received by phone around 8:30 a.m.

Detroit police said no devices have been found and some of the buildings have reopened.

The threats follow a sting of emailed bomb threats targeting buildings Thursday in metro Detroit and nationwide. Police believe Friday’s threats may have been made by copycats.

Locations affected: Frank Murphy Hall of Justice, Children’s Hospital, Henry Ford Hospital, Harper Hospital and 36th District Court House. At this time it is believed that these threats were received by phone. — Detroit Police Dept. (@detroitpolice) December 14, 2018

