Single-parent households, state losing House seat, recreational pot: Your Monday briefing

These are Monday’s top stories:

Detroit tops big American cities with most single-parent households

Detroit has made another #1 list that demonstrates just how far the city has to go to solve some of its most systematic problems.

This time, Detroit ranks #1 among America’s largest cities with the highest rate of single-parent households. Nearly three-quarters of the city’s households are run by a single parent, which is more than twice the national average, the Detroit Free Press reports, citing a report by Haven Life Insurance.

“Across the country, single-parent households are more likely to face financial challenges than married-couple households,” a report, which was released this week by Haven Life Insurance, said. “Much of this is attributable to the fact that single parents only have one income.”

In the past two years, Detroit also has outranked big cities for violent crime, childhood poverty and under-resourced schools.

At the same time, the city has dished out more than $1 billion to billionaires for developments, such as the Red Wings arena, a practice facility for the Pistons, Dan Gilbert’s residential tower and General Motors’ new home at the iconic, abandoned train station.

Michigan about to lose another U.S. House seat

Michigan’s slow population growth means it’s going to lose more political clout in Washington D.C.

The state will lose another U.S. House of Representatives seat.

In the next three years, a new redistricting commission will be tasked with redrawing political boundaries because the state will lose one of its 14 seats. In 1970, the state had 19 representatives, according to the Detroit News.

Michigan to become first midwestern city with recreational pot

Michigan on Thursday will officially become the first midwestern state to allow residents to smoke recreational marijuana.

Voters approved legalization on Nov. 6, which will allow residents over the age of 21 to possess, ingest and grow marijuana without a medical reason.

But it could take up to two years before the state approves rules to regulate the industry. For example, there currently is no legal way to buy marijuana for recreational use.

The state is expected to approve rules similar to medicinal marijuana, which can be purchased at approved dispensaries.

