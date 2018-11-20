Does Duggan live in Detroit? Firefighters fight policy, Motown Museum: Your Tuesday briefing

These are Tuesday’s top stories:

Lawsuit claims Duggan doesn’t live in Detroit

Mayor Duggan does not live in the city of Detroit, according to a lawsuit filed by a key witness in the federal bribery case against Detroit Councilman Gabe Leland.

Robert Carmack filed suit against the city after he was charged more than $41,000 under the Freedom of Information Act for security footage from the Manoogian Mansion, the official residence of the mayor.

Cormack also hired a private investigator to prove that Duggan lives in the suburbs.

“It is apparent that Mayor Mike Duggan and his hired guns are once again trying to keep the taxpayers of the City of Detroit in the dark,” Carmack’s attorney, Andrew Paterson, told the Free Press in a statement. “In attempt to keep his unethical conduct a secret, Mayor Duggan has once again violated Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act by hiding information that the citizens of the City of Detroit have a right to see. Charging exorbitant fees to gain access to public information is just Mayor Duggan’s way of preventing the truth from being revealed that he once again is not a lawful resident of the City of Detroit.”

Duggan’s Chief of Staff Alexis Wiley dismissed the allegations as “silly,” saying “the mayor lives at the Manoogian and has since he took office.”

Detroit firefighters union files complaint over controversial policy

The Detroit Fire Fighters Association filed an unfair labor charge over a new policy that requires firefighters to respond to some calls without activating their lights or sirens.

The complaint alleges the city imposed the policy without bargaining in good faith and without regard for the public, the Detroit News reports.

Under the policy, firefighters have been ordered to respond to numerous calls at regular speed. Dozens of those calls ended up being emergencies that turned more serious because of the slow response, firefighters said.

Motown Museum gets $500K boost for expansion plans

The $50 million planned expansion of the Motown Museum received a $500,000 grant from the DTE Energy Foundation.

The grant will help build an education and community engagement space for young artists, Crain’s Detroit Business reports.

Since the expansion was announced in October 2016, the museum has raised $16.5 million.

The museum is where Motown founder Berry Gordy created the music empire.

