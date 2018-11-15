Private Detroit medic calls drug addicts “losers,” “pieces of shit” and “wastes of human lives”

A medic for a private ambulance company in Detroit called drug addicts “losers,” “pieces of shit” and “wastes of human lives” on social media.

David Davidson even invoked President Trump, saying “tough love is going to make America great again.”

Davidson, who made the remarks on Facebook this month, works for Detroit Rapid Response, which often handles heroin overdoses in the midst of the opioid epidemic. Many heroin users have become addicted to opioids because they were prescribed painkillers for an injury.

“You don’t have a disease, you have a weak mind,” Davidson wrote on Facebook. “You have no self control, all you have is your drugs. I don’t feel the least bit sorry for any of you. Tough love is going to make America great again.”

Davidson also wrote, “These losers CHOOSE to start drinking or using drugs. I work EMS in Detroit and I deal with these wastes of human lives on a daily basis. They are ALL pieces of shit.”

When alerted to the Facebook post, Rapid Response spokeswoman Bridget Waara issued the following statement: “Thank you so much for your concern and bringing this to our attention. We have been made aware and are handling this situation accordingly. We take great pride in our patient care and our communities and we would hate to have any one feel discriminated against in their emergencies. This is not our beliefs, and this individual does not speak for Rapid Response EMS.”

It’s unclear what action, if any, the company took against Davidson.

Private ambulance companies are contracted by the city of Detroit to respond to medical emergencies because the city’s EMS is woefully underfunded. The companies are often criticized for slow response times and a lack of compassionate care.

Rapid Response was heavily criticized last year for sending a Detroit police officer with a gunshot wound the wrong hospital. The officer was shot in the head and was in grave condition.

