Misleading voting polls, funeral home tip, gentrification: Your Tuesday briefing

These are the top stories you’re waking up to:

Voters receive erroneous texts about polling stations

Be careful of those text messages you’ve been receiving from political groups, get-out-the vote groups, outsiders and others with apparent affiliation with anyone.

The Michigan Democratic Party accidentally texted likely voters the wrong place to vote but quickly sent a correction message.

You may be wondering where these groups received your phone numbers. Most are from voter registrations.

But don’t believe everything you hear from some of these text message because some bad actors are intentionally sending out misleading information to keep you from voting.

Tipster led state to fetuses hidden in Detroit funeral home

State inspectors who found fetuses stowed away in a hidden ceiling compartment at Detroit’s Cantrell Funeral Home were tipped off by an anonymous letter obtained by the Detroit News.

The state wasted no time, sending inspectors and police to the funeral home on Mack on the east side, the same day the tip was received.

The tipster said “a bunch of infant corpses” were left behind when the funeral home was forced to close following disturbing findings.

Detroit techno club becomes latest victim of gentrification

The Works, a techno club on Michigan Avenue, is facing eviction and about to become the latest victim of gentrification, The Metro Times reports.

But the club is not going down without a fight. It started a GoFundMe page to open a new club in an undisclosed location.

The building where The Works was operating was sold, and the new owner wants nothing to do with the club.

“As with the recent fate of many small businesses in Detroit, The Works is being forced out of their property that they have been renting for 20 years, the GoFundMe page reads. “Our previous landlord sold the building in a very fast deal, giving us a very short notice. The new landlord, will unfortunately not give us a lease. We hate to ask but we need help. We need money to help us move to our new location.”

