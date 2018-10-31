Land Bank scandal, 2 shot passing out flyers, legalized pot: Your Wednesday briefing

“Morning Briefing” is a new feature in Motor City Muckraker to keep you informed as we add award-winning reporters to our independent newsroom that soon will be a nonprofit watchdog. Your donations are key to our ability to produce more vigorous, meaningful, nonpartisan journalism at a time when news rooms are cutting back on impactful, investigative stories.

These are Wednesday’s top stories:

Detroit awarding more contracts to black-owned demo companies

More city-funded contracts are being awarded to minority firms following a Free Press investigation four months ago that found a lack of diversity in demolition work for the Detroit Land Bank.

More than half of the $8.7 million awarded to demolition firms went to minority firms in the past three months, compared to just 18% in the first three months of 2018, the Free Press reported Wednesday.

Mayor Duggan’s demolition program had passed over qualified black-owned firms to hand out contracts to favored demo companies that were predominately white.

Poll: Marijuana legalization proposal holds strong lead

The proposal to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Michigan holds a strong lead in a poll conducted at the end of October.

The Detroit News-WDIV poll of 600 likely voters found that 55% of respondents said they favor legalization, compared to 40% who are opposed.

Only 2.8% of voters remain undecided.

The proposal will be on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Gunman shoots two people passing out political flyers

A gunman shot two people passing out political flyers on Detroit’s east side Tuesday, killing one man and injuring a woman.

The volunteers, both in their 20s, were on the 6000 block of Drexel when a black man in a hoodie shot the pair. The suspect is described as between 5 feet 6 inches tall and 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Police told Fox 2 that the shooting occurred after one of the victims had a dispute with someone else.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the flyers were, other than political in nature.

The suspect fled and was on the loose as of Wednesday morning.

Motor City Muckraker is an independent watchdog without advertisements. Your donations help us continue providing vigorous, nonpartisan investigations.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for breaking news and investigative reports.