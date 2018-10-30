Jury deliberates in Grimes’ case, Schuette neglects office, Whitmer leads: Your Tuesday morning briefing

“Morning Briefing” is a new feature in Motor City Muckraker to keep you informed as we add award-winning reporters to our independent newsroom that soon will be a nonprofit watchdog. Your donations are key to our ability to produce more vigorous, meaningful, nonpartisan journalism at a time when news rooms are cutting back on impactful, investigative stories.

These are the top stories you’re waking up to:

Jury deliberates in case against state trooper who killed teen

A jury began deliberations Monday in the case against a state police trooper who caused the death of a Detroit teenager by tasering him while he fled cops on an ATV.

Trooper Mark Bessner violated state police policy by deploying his Taser at a moving vehicle.

Damon Grimes, 15, was killed when the Taser caused him to crash into the rear of a pickup on Aug. 26, 2017.

Grimes was unarmed, but Bessner claimed he feared for his life and believed the teen might have a gun. No evidence of a weapons was found.

Bessner was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Schuette neglects Detroit campaign office

Bill Schuette, the Republican candidate for Michigan governor, has abandoned his Detroit campaign office in the North End.

Political consultant Graham Davis brought attention to the shuttered storefront at 9033 Woodward on Twitter, and The Metro Times followed up with a story.

“The door is locked — gated, in fact,” The Metro Times wrote. “Chairs are empty. Cookies have been left uneaten. Poorly drawn poster boards festoon the otherwise barren walls. A message of hope is draped over a shuttered storefront. Next door is an overgrown, barricaded children’s playscape.”

Second to last Saturday before the election, and a rainy day in Detroit. You’d expect the @SchuetteOnDuty Detroit “headquarters” to be full of volunteers making calls! Shocker: doesn’t seem to be the case. Yet again. #migov pic.twitter.com/v5tQgESHAS — 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙝𝙖𝙢 𝘿𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙨 (@grahamdavis) October 27, 2018

Whitmer holds double-digit lead over Schuette

The latest poll shows Democrat Gretchen Whitmer holding a strong lead over Republican Bill Schuette in the race for Michigan governor.

Whitmer held a 12% lead, according to an Oct. 25-27 poll conducted by The Detroit News and WDIV.

And there’s more good news for Democrats: Sen. Debbie Stabenow is leading her Republican opponent John James 53%-36%, the same poll shows.

The general election is Nov. 6.

