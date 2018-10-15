Scientology HQ in Detroit, Farrakhan on reparations, 8 school board candidates: Your Monday morning briefing

“Morning Briefing” is a new feature in Motor City Muckraker to keep you informed as we add award-winning reporters to our independent newsroom that soon will be a nonprofit watchdog. Your donations are key to our ability to produce more vigorous, meaningful, nonpartisan journalism at a time when news rooms are cutting back on impactful, investigative stories.

These are the top stories you’re waking up to:

Scientology opens new headquarters in downtown Detroit

Scientology’s new downtown Detroit headquarters opened Sunday with a secret, invite-only celebration that drew hundreds of attendees from across the country.

The Scientology headquarters is inside a newly renovated, eight-floor, 88-year-old building at the corner Griswold and West Jefferson.

Scientology is a controversial religion founded in 1954 by science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard.

Some of the eight floors will be open to the public with conference rooms and a chapel.

Farrakhan blames climate change on lack of reparations

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan began his speech in Detroit on Sunday by saying that “the God of climate and climate change” will continue to warm the planet and clause weather-related calamities until black people and Native Americans receive reparations.

Farrakhan also spoke out about men’s treatment of women and pointed to the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who is accused of sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford when she was in high school.

“No man should take from a woman what the woman does not want to give,” Farrakhan said.

He added, “ Women are sacred. If you don’t see that, Satan has robbed you of the knowledge of who you are.”

Eight candidates running for Detroit’s school board

Eight candidates are vying for two four-year seats on the Board of Education for the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

The election is Nov. 6.

The candidates are:

Terrell George, 35, the head football and basketball coach at Paul Robeson Malcolm X Academy.

Natalya Henderson, 20, a Greenleaf Trust Scholar and a Forbes Under 30 Elite member and fellow

Incumbent Deborah Hunter-Harvill, 62, an education consultant and former superintendent.

Brother and sister Melinda and Rev. David Murray, 65, a former DPS board member.

Britney Sharp, 28, an entrepreneur and event organizer.

Shannon Smith, 28, a legislative assistant and community advocate for the Detroit City Council.

Corletta Vaugh, 64, a bishop, community activist and retired nurse.

For more information on each candidate, The Detroit News has a thorough story about the candidates.

