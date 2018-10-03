Cop-involved shooting, Kanye in Detroit, raising age to buy tobacco: Your Wednesday morning briefing

“Morning Briefing” is a new feature in Motor City Muckraker to keep you informed as we add award-winning reporters to our independent newsroom that soon will be a nonprofit watchdog. Your donations are key to our ability to produce more vigorous, meaningful, nonpartisan journalism at a time when news rooms are cutting back on impactful, investigative stories.

These are the top stories you’re waking up to:

State police investigate Detroit police-involved shooting

Michigan State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed Detric Driver on Detroit’s west-side last month.

The shooting occurred when Detroit police raided a home on Sept. 14 and shot Driver, who was not a suspect, several times.

Detroit police allege Driver, who was on a couch, pointed a gun at officers as they swarmed house looking for a suspect in a shooting the night before that claimed the life of a 5-year-old girl and injured her mother.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim-American civil rights group, is representing the family of Driver, whose Muslim name was Abdullah Abdul Muhaimin, or Abdullah Beard.

Whitmer wants to expand Medicaid, raise age for buying tobacco to 21

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer wants to expand Medicaid for more low-income residents and raise the age for buying tobacco to 21.

Whitmer on Tuesday revealed her health care plan, which would make more people eligible through a new state-run reinsurance program, Crain’s Detroit Business reports.

Whitmer is running against Republican Bill Schuette and has a sizable lead over the attorney general, according to the latest polls.

Kanye West visits Dan Gilbert, tours downtown Detroit

Kanye West took a tour of greater downtown Detroit on Tuesday, meeting with billionaire Dan Gilbert, checking out the College for Creative Studies, and yes, eating a plate of bugs.

The rapper tweeted a video with Gilbert and StockX CEO John Luber in Gilbert’s personal office on the 10th floor of One Campus Martius.

On Instagram, West showed off a Shinola watch that he received from Opportunity Detroit’s Bruce Schwartz.

Kanye said he was eating bugs to celebrate his father “beating cancer.”

