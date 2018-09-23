Rookie Detroit cop under investigation for offensive Snapchat

Updated at 8:50 a.m.

A rookie Detroit cop was suspended after posting an offensive Snapchat that refers to Detroit suspects as “zoo animals.”

The Detroit Police Department’s Internal Affairs confirmed it was investigating Officer S. Bostwick after he sent a photo of himself in a police uniform and typed, “Another night to Rangel [SIC] up these zoo animals.”

Police Chief James Craig said he suspended Bostwick as soon as he saw the social media post and arranged a hearing with the officer Monday morning over the matter.

Bostwick graduated from the police academy about two months ago.

In January 2017, another Detroit police officer, Daniel Wolff, was investigated for calling city residents “garbage” and bragging that he used to strike them with “handcuffs in the head” and “smack” children in the face.

Wolff was responding on Facebook to a Motor City Muckraker story about an increasing number of Detroit police choosing to live outside the city.

“Getting rid of residency was the best thing that ever happened to the Detroit Police!!!!!” Wolff wrote. “We have to police the garbage but you can’t make us live in the garbage.”

Wolff bemoaned cell phone cameras, saying, “You can’t walk up to a kid or asshole and smack him in the face like we did.”

Wolff was fired after refusing to cooperate with investigators.

In the fall of 2017, a probationary Detroit firefighter, Robert Pattison, was fired for delivering a watermelon with a pink bow to a predominately black fire station.

