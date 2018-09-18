Grosse Pointe Shores councilman mocks sexual assault victims – again

A conservative Grosse Pointe Shores councilman mocked sexual assault victims – again – in a social media post after a woman accused the U.S. Supreme Court nominee of pinning her down, fondling her and preventing her from screaming in high school.

First-term Republican Councilman Matt Seely posted a meme on a pro-Trump Facebook page on Monday that made light of the allegations because they date back decades ago while the woman was in high school.

“I’M SORRY THAT BAD MAN TOUCHED YOU INAPPROPRIATELY,” the meme reads, showing a woman crying. “LET’S WAIT 30 OR 40 YEARS … UNTIL HE RUNS FOR OFFICE … AGAINST A DEMOCRAT.”

When someone responded to the post, complaining that Democrats likely had done “SOMETHING RELATIVLY [SIC) BENIGN LIKE THAT IN COLLEGE,” Seely corrected him, emphasizing that the allegations stretches back even further – to “HIGH SCHOOL!”

Seely told Motor City Muckraker that he doesn’t “think lightly of sexual assault.”

“I do think lightly of political stunts that attempt to destroy a persons reputation and character,” Seely said.

At least one group – Progress Michigan – is calling for Seely’s resignation.

“This type of behavior cannot be tolerated by a public official. It’s disgusting, dehumanizing, and it makes light of sexual assault and rape. This meme is an attack on survivors. Matthew Seely needs to step down immediately and publicly apologize for making jokes about such a serious crime,” said Lonnie Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan.“Sexual violence is a real problem in this country and we need to have public officials who recognize that, not make fun of it for political purposes. It’s disturbing that there are people and online communities who tolerate this type of behavior, but we cannot allow it to be present in our city governments.”

Seely told the Grosse Pointe News in January that Trump’s ascent to presidency inspired him to get more involved in politics. Before running for city council last year, Seely opened a Trump campaign office in Macomb County in 2015.

In previous social media posts, Seely objectified women and mocked sexual assault allegations against Trump.

This week, Trump expressed sympathy for his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh: “I feel so badly for him that he is going through this.”

Christine Blasey Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist, claims Kavanaugh corralled her into a bedroom at a high school party while his friend stood watch at the door. She said Kavanaugh “pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers and clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it,” according to the Washington Post.

“When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth.”

Ford said she has undergone therapy and told her husband about the assault years ago.

