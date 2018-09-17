GOP senate candidate on women, study on Medicaid enrollment, Crown Plaza: Your Monday morning briefing

“Morning Briefing” is a new feature in Motor City Muckraker to keep you informed as we add award-winning reporters to our independent newsroom that soon will be a nonprofit watchdog. Your donations are key to our ability to produce more vigorous, meaningful, nonpartisan journalism at a time when news rooms are cutting back on impactful, investigative stories.

These are the top stories you’re waking up to:

GOP candidate for U.S. Senate questioned women’s ability to lead

U.S. Senate Republican candidate John James questioned women’s ability to lead, saying men were natural born leaders.

James, who is facing Sen. Debbie Stabenow in the general election in November, was speaking to a Christian, mens-only group and said women prefer “men who have been tested.”

“We have an obligation to future generations to make sure that we are operating within the role that we have to lead. And yes that is not politically correct, but men we have a charge to lead and we are failing in that because we are afraid to hurt someone’s feelings,” James said at the Christian Businessmen’s Connection luncheon in Bath, Mich.

James, who was endorsed by President Trump, asserted that women “want men who have been tested.”

“And we are those examples,” he said. “And so this falls silently on our shoulders to ensure that we are the Christian business leaders and the men that we must have in order to make sure that subsequent generations have the blessings that we have today.”

Crown Plaza owners put brakes on new $164M hotel tower

The owners of the Crowne Plaza in downtown Detroit are putting the brakes on a $164 million hotel tower connected to Cobo Center, saying they are now mulling hotel developments in Houston and San Diego after failing to get approval from the Detroit City Council.

Operadora de Servicio Para Hoteles de Lujo, a Mexican-European investment group, said it’s no longer actively pursuing the 500-room, 28-story hotel after the Detroit City Council twice rejected the project because the company wouldn’t sign a pact for a labor union to represent hotel workers.

“We are not walking away from this opportunity; we will just put it on hold and on the queue until the time is right,” Carreno told Crain‘s. “In the meantime, we will focus on other markets, but we are still fully committed to Detroit with our current operation.”

Study: Medicaid program for poor boosts income, health of enrollees

An expanded Medicaid program increased the finances and health of lower-income residents, according to a University of Michigan study released Monday.

Enrollment in the program increased by more than 650,000 after acquiring health coverage as part of the state Legislature’s approval of the Healthy Michigan Plan in April 2014.

As a result, many participants had fewer debt problems – a finding that counters the myth that expanded Medicaid is an expensive handout without longterm benefits to the economy and tax base.

According to the study, enrollees had an average household individual income of $4,400 and $7,500 for a family of three. Nearly two-thirds struggled with a chronic illness.