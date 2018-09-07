Legalizing pot, Greektown casino for sale, Snyder snubs Schuette, Your Friday morning briefs

“Morning Briefing” is a new feature in Motor City Muckraker to keep you informed as we add award-winning reporters to our independent newsroom that soon will be a nonprofit watchdog. Your donations are key to our ability to produce more vigorous, meaningful, nonpartisan journalism at a time when news rooms are cutting back on impactful, investigative stories.

These are the top stories you’re waking up to:

Gilbert is looking to sell Greektown casino in Detroit

Billionaire Dan Gilbert, who owns dozens of properties in downtown Detroit, Cleveland and Cincinnati, is hoping to sell the casinos he owns in each city, Bloomberg reports.

They include Greektown Casino-Hotel in Detroit and Jack casinos in Cleveland and Cincinnati.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Gilbert wants to sell his stake in the casinos, but getting out of the gambling business would enable him to buy the Detroit Tigers if the Ilitch family is willing to sell it. Gilbert, who made much of his fortune selling mortgages through Quicken Loans, has expressed interested in buying the baseball team in the past.

Caesars Entertainment is reportedly among the bidders for some of the casinos.

Gov. Snyder refuses to endorse Schuette for governor

Gov. Rick Snyder won’t be endorsing Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette, who is the Republican Party’s candidate for govenor.

WZZM, a Grand Rapids TV station, confirmed suspicions that the Republican governor would not openly support Schuette, whose office has charged members of Snyder’s administration for its role in the Flint water crisis.

“I’m staying out of politics,” Snyder told the Grand Rapids TV station. “I’m governing.”

Schuette is being endorsed by embattled President Trump.

Michigan voters to decide whether to legalize marijuana for recreational use

Michigan is one step closer to becoming the 10th state in the nation to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

The state Board of Canvassers on Thursday approved language for a November ballot proposal to legalize pot.

The ballot measure reads, “A proposed initiated law to authorize and legalize possession, use and cultivation of marijuana products by individuals who are at least 21 years of age and older, and commercial sales of marijuana through state-licensed retailers.”

If passed, residents 21 years and older could buy, possess, grow and use marijuana. The measure would enable residents to have up to 10 ounces in their homes.

Municipalities would have the option of banning or restricting marijuana businesses, which would be overseen by a state licensing system.

Business that sell marijuana and cannabis-infused edibles would be imposed a 10% tax to fund implementation costs, clinical trials, schools, roads and municipalities.

Michigan residents approved the legalization of medicinal marijuana in 2008.