Detroit firefighter found shot to death inside his new west side home

An off-duty Detroit firefighter was found dead inside his ransacked home from a gunshot wound Tuesday morning.

Jack Wiley II, 29, was found in a pool of blood by his sister around 9:15 a.m., according to Police Chief James Craig, who said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Wiley had recently moved into the brick home on the 15000 block of Penrod on Detroit’s west side and was renovating the house.

Police said his car was stolen but recovered several hours after cops arrived.

So far, police have no suspects.

Wiley joined the fire department in November 2014. His father, who shares the same name, is a retired senior chief with the fire department.

The death comes less than three years after another Detroit firefighter, David Madrigal, was murdered in his home during a robbery.

