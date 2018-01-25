Detroit police officer shot Wednesday night; gunman barricaded in home

A Detroit police officer was shot Wednesday night while responding to a 911 call about a mentally ill father who had been firing a gun outside his family’s home on the city’s east side.

Medics said the officer, who joined the force nearly two years ago and is in his 20s, was shot in the head around 10:46 p.m. and was rushed to Detroit Receiving Hospital in critical condition. A police spokeswoman said the officer, who recently became a father, was still in surgery at 2 a.m. The officer’s father is an active member of the Detroit Police Department.

Police said the gunman opened fire on an arriving patrol car, striking the unidentified officer in the head, before retreating to his house at McDougall and Ferry.

Neighbors reported hearing several gunshots.

The gunman refused to surrender as police flooded the scene with long guns. A police helicopter buzzed overhead.

During the chaos, three children fled the house and left behind the family dog.

News of the shooting was first broken by citizen journalist Alex Haggart, who was still on the scene at 2:30 a.m. and broadcasting updates on Persicope.

Police on a megaphone urged the gunman to come out and accept help.

“You’re not hear to help,” the man yelled back.

At 1 a.m., an officer warned the man to surrender within 30 minutes.

“You’re not going anywhere,” the officer said through a megaphone. “We’ll be here all night. We want to hear your side of the story.”

Friends of the suspect told Haggart the gunman had mental problems stemming from an accident a few years ago.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., the gunman was arrested while trying to flee the house.

On Wednesday morning, two Michigan State Police troopers were shot while executing a search warrant in Branch County’s Union Township.

