QLine halts streetcar service after underground water main break

A water main break and “dangerous ice conditions” on Woodward has prompted the QLine streetcars to halt service until late Sunday.

Streetcar service stopped at 8 p.m. Saturday after an underground pipe broke, sending water gushing onto Woodward. The single-digit temperatures caused ice to accumulate on the road.

Emergency utility crews were dispatched to the scene.

“We will provide updates as they come in,” the QLine tweeted.

#ServiceAlert: Due to a water main break on Woodward and dangerous icing conditions the QLINE has halted service until tomorrow at 4 pm. We will provide updates as they come in. — QLINE Detroit (@qlinedetroit) January 7, 2018

Since the highly touted Qline launched in May 2017, the streetcars have been beset with crashes, service disruptions, slow speeds, long wait times and diminishing ridership.

In a two-part series in April, Motor City Muckraker revealed the unexpected shortcomings and dangers of the modern streetcar renaissance.

