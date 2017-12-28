Heart among suspected organs washed up at Detroit’s wastewater treatment plant

A heart was among at least three other suspected organs found at Detroit’s wastewater treatment plant in the past two weeks.

The organs have been turned over to the Detroit Police Department and the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office for an investigation, according to the plant’s operator, the Great Lake Water Authority.

Water officials and police have been tight-lipped about the investigation, but WXYZ-TV reported Thursday afternoon that officials believe the heart belonged to a deer.

The origins of the other organs, believed to be kidneys, have not been determined yet.

The suspected organs were found in the plant’s wastewater screening area between Dec. 16 and Dec. 23.

GLWA officials said the suspected organs haven’t affected the drinking water because they were found during the filtering process and before the water was treated.

Motor City Muckraker reported another grisly story Tuesday about a rundown Detroit warehouse where federal authorities found un-embalmed heads soaked in mouthwash, second-trimester fetuses immersed in brain tissue and infected body parts dismembered by a chainsaw.

