Man shot dead inside marijuana dispensary in Detroit

Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary Wednesday evening.

A 28-year-old man was found dead behind the counter of the cannabis shop on the 12800 block of W. Chicago at 5:40 p.m. When police arrived, the cash register drawer was open and empty.

A 911 caller reported finding the victim on his back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We’re still investigating to determine exactly what happened,” Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said late Wednesday evening.

Police are looking for information on the shooter, who fled the scene by the time police arrived. No description was available as of late Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to called Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.