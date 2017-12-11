Protesters to converge outside of WXYZ amid sexual misconduct allegations

Demonstrators plan to converge outside of WXYZ ‘s studio in Southfield on Tuesday afternoon to protest what they call a “cover up” by news management to protect the television station’s journalists accused of sexual misconduct.

Rev. W.J. Rideout III, who is organizing the protest, said some of the alleged victims will join the demonstration, which starts at noon at 20777 W. 10 Mile. The public is invited to attend.

Women have accused at least three WXYZ journalists of sexual misconduct, and another is accused of using racist language in front of black colleagues. Among those accused of sexual misconduct is Malcom Maddox, who was placed on administrative leave following allegations made public by Rideout last week.

Motor City Muckraker first reported the allegations Wednesday, but has stopped short of identifying all of the suspects until more substantial allegations surface.