Mass shooting in Detroit leaves at least 1 dead, 4 injured Thursday night

A mass shooting outside of a house on Detroit’s east side left at last one person dead and four others injured Thursday evening.

Detroit police are looking for an SUV or van that sped away from the gruesome scene at Gunston and Nashville, just 10 blocks from the ninth precinct police station on Gratiot.

One person is confirmed dead. Two others were shot in the face, and another two were struck in the body. The age and gender of the victims weren’t immediately clear.

The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. and was first reported by DetroitScanner on Twitter.

Evidence technicians were told as many as six people were shot, but so far police could only confirm five victims.

Details of the shooting remained murky at 10:30 p.m.

