Injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash between QLine, bus and car in Midtown

Two ambulances were called to the scene of a three-way crash between the QLine streetcar, a passenger bus and a car Monday afternoon on Woodward in Midtown.

Shortly after 1 p.m., dispatchers reported three injuries after a car crashed into the side of the new streetcar and was then struck in the rear by an express bus outside of the HopCat at West Canfield.

Southbound Woodward was closed as of 1:45 p.m., and streetcar service was disrupted.

“We are awaiting the removal of a vehicle that made contact with the streetcar,” QLine tweeted at 1:35 p.m. “Please expect delays. We will provide updates.”

Whoops. Accident involving a bus, car and the QLINE at Woodward and Canfield in Midtown. pic.twitter.com/c50tP2TqAD — Maxwell White (@MaxWhiteWXYZ) November 6, 2017

The extent of the injuries wasn’t immediately clear. Several 911 callers reported the injuries.

The accident was first reported by Motor City 911 on Twitter.

The crash was at least the seventh involving the QLine since it launched on May 12. In June, Qline service was briefly disrupted after a hit-and-run crash.

The streetcar has struggled to meet ridership expectation and has operated much slower than expected.