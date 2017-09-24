17 Photos: Art, light converge during spectacular Dlectricity in Midtown

Thousands of people turned out this weekend for the annual Dlectricity, a series of impressive light exhibits that included massive bunnies and a psychedelic display on the facade of the Detroit Public Library in Midtown.

The growing event featured dozens of exhibits and drew hundreds of people on colorfully lit bicycles.

Ambient music often accompanied the displays, including a 3D video of space that was projected on the rear of the Detroit Institute of Arts. Some exhibits were interactive, such as a lit-up house that responded to sound outside the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

The two-day event ended Saturday night.

All photos are by Steve Neavling.