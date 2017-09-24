17 Photos: Art, light converge during spectacular Dlectricity in Midtown

Detroit Public Library splashed in colorful light. Photo by Steve Neavling.

Thousands of people turned out this weekend for the annual Dlectricity, a series of impressive light exhibits that included massive bunnies and a psychedelic display on the facade of the Detroit Public Library in Midtown.

The growing event featured dozens of exhibits and drew hundreds of people on colorfully lit bicycles.

Ambient music often accompanied the displays, including a 3D video of space that was projected on the rear of the Detroit Institute of Arts. Some exhibits were interactive, such as a lit-up house that responded to sound outside the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

The two-day event ended Saturday night.

All photos are by Steve Neavling.    

3D projected on the side of the DIA.
Light on this house responded to sound.
A video was displayed on two windows at an art gallery.
The Whitney was glazed in colorful lights.
A video was projected on the Detroit Public Library.
The DIA was lit up in the front.
A DJ rocked out inside a light display on the lawn of Wayne State University facing Woodward.
DJ inside a light display at WSU.
The House of Fog included videos projected in the inside.
Hanging out beneath the House of Fog
Several enormous bunnies were glowing.
A miniature world under light.
Little houses.
A miniature environment under light.
Beautiful image cast onto a church on Woodward.
Animals on the side of CVS.

 

