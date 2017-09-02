Kid Rock responds to election law complaint: ‘Go f— yourselves’

Republican rocker Kid Rock responded to a watchdog group’s claims that he violated a federal election law by telling the organization to “go fuck yourselves.”

Common Cause filed a complaint Friday with the Federal Election Commission and Justice Department, accusing Kid Rock of violating federal election laws by acting as a Senate candidate without registering his candidacy, complying with contribution restrictions and publicly disclosing contributions to his campaign.

The complaint also accuses Warner Bros. Records of violating federal law and commission regulations by acting as a conduit for contribution to the Senate campaign.

“Regardless of whether Kid Rock says he’s only exploring candidacy, he’s selling ‘Kid Rock for Senate’ merchandise and is a candidate under the law. This is campaign finance law 101,” said Paul S. Ryan, Common Cause’s vice president for policy and litigation. “Given the activities we’ve documented in the complaint, he can’t reasonably claim to be merely testing the waters of candidacy and thus exempt from candidate filing requirements. He is a candidate and is obligated to abide by all the rules and make the same disclosures required of everyone else running for federal office.”

The country rock musician, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, rejected the allegations in a statement: “I am starting to see reports from the misinformed press and the fake news on how I am in violation of breaking campaign law. #1: I have still not officially announced my candidacy. #2: See #1 and go fuck yourselves.”

It’s a classic Kid Rock response.

When protesters urged him to distance himself from the Confederate flag in 2015, he responded, “Kiss my ass!”

The Common Cause complaint notes that Kid Rick already launched a campaign site, kidrockforsenate.com, and is selling campaign T-shirts, yard signs, hats and bumper stickers that read, “KID ROCK FOR US SENATE.”

Protesters are planning to rally outside of the tax-funded Little Caesars Arena at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 as he kicks off a six-show run.

Motor City Muckraker is an independent watchdog funded by donations. To help us cover more stories like this, please consider a small contribution.