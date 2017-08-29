Rochelle Riley, JoAnn Watson join new lineup on 910AM Superstation

Detroit Free Press columnist Rochelle Riley and former Detroit City Councilwoman JoAnn Watson are the latest voices to be added to a new lineup on 910AM Superstation.

Riley and Watson will host daily talk shows on 910AM, one of the fastest-growing radio stations in metro Detroit.

The news comes one week after the radio station announced two other additions to the daily lineup – Detroit News columnist Nolan Finley and Motor City Muckraker’s Steve Neavling.

Kevin Adell, who purchased 910AM in late 2014 from The Walt Disney Co’s Disney Radio Group LLC, said he wanted to add more journalists to compete with other news talk stations. The 50,000-watt station operates out of Southfield and attracts a racially and geographically diverse audience.

Watson’s show airs live 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Beginning next week, Riley will follow up with a show from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Also next week, Finley’s show will air 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and Neavling’s show, “Muckraker Report,” will run from 11 a.m. to noon.

Riley, an award-winning columnist and frequent guest on national and international news shows, is the author of the new book, “The Burden: African Americans and the Enduring Impact of Slavery.” Riley recently won the Ida B. Wells Award from the National Association of Black Journalists and is a member of the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame.

Here is the new lineup:

5-7 a.m.: Steve Hood

7-9 a.m.: Nolan Finley

9-11 a.m. Rev. David Alexander Bullock

11 a.m.-noon: Steve Neavling

Noon-2 p.m.: Bankole Thompson

2-4 p.m.: Cliff Russell

4-6 p.m.: JoAnn Watson

6-7 p.m.: Rochelle Riley

7-9 p.m.: Cliff Woodwards

