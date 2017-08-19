Demonstrators to rally today against white supremacy in downtown Detroit

Demonstrators plan to converge on downtown Detroit to rally against white supremacy today.

The demonstration, dubbed “Reclaiming our history: A Detroit without white supremacy,” is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Jefferson.

“This rally will serve as a part of the national call to action to stand in solidarity with the removal of confederate monuments and to show ways white supremacy is in the fabric of this country, including in the White House,” the Facebook event page reads.

The rally comes one week after neo-Nazis and other white supremacists held a violent protest in Charlottesville, Va., over the planned removal of a statute of a Confederate general. An Ohio resident plowed through a crowd of anti-racist demonstrators, killing one person and injuring many more.

It’s unclear whether counter-protesters plan to show up.

“Join the Detroit Chapter of BYP100 as we fight back against white supremacy,” the Facebook post reads. “As we stand in solidarity with Charlottesville and the bringing down of all Confederate monuments and symbols, we recognize that white supremacy shows up in many forms. While there may be no Confederate monuments in Detroit, there are many historical and current symbols and examples of white supremacy in this city. We must show that white supremacy will not stand in Detroit or anywhere.”

