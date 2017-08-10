It’s on! Mayor Duggan, Sen. Young agree to debate in mayoral election

Mayor Mike Duggan has agreed to debate his general election challenger Sen. Coleman Young II.

Duggan’s campaign manager Sharon Banks told us the first-term mayor plans to debate Young after the state senator on Wednesday challenged Duggan to a debate.

The pledge to debate comes one day after Duggan easily won the primary election with 67% of the vote, compared to 27% for Young, the son of Detroit’s first black mayor, Coleman A. Young.

“The real campaign starts today,” Young said early Wednesday. “My opponent has lied, he’s colluded, he’s twisted facts. Now, let’s see if he can talk straight to the people of Detroit and tell the truth.”

Both campaigns plan to arrange a schedule for future debates before the Nov. 7 general election.

“The turnout was low (in the primary) so it wasn’t a real test of what this race is about,” Young’s campaign manager Adolph Mongo said. “November will be the real test.”