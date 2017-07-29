After battling two consecutive blazes, Detroit firefighter dies of heart attack

After fighting two consecutive blazes on a hot Saturday, beloved Detroit Firefighter Kevin Ramsey died of a heart attack at the age of 50.

Ramsey, of Squad 3, helped battle a fire in an apartment building at 10:30 a.m. on East Outer Drive and at 1:30 p.m. was called to extinguish a blaze in an abandoned store at Mackay and East 7 Mile.

After returning to the firehouse, the father of two became ill. Medics responded quickly and were examining him when he went into cardiac arrest. Medics tried to resuscitate the 20-year fire veteran as they rushed to him to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where doctors also tried to save life.

But Ramsey didn’t pull through.

His wife, Amy Ramsey, wrote a heartbreaking message on Facebook.

“My beloved husband and best friend, Kevin Ramsey, lost his life today while at work at the Detroit Fire Department, after fighting two fires, working to save other lives,” she wrote. “I am in shock right now. I will update with arrangements, when I can. Right now I just want my husband to come home.” The pair met while talking about a story on Motor City Muckraker. They tied the knot in May 2015. “He was loved by everyone,” Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell told me. Saturday night “He was a hell of a guy.”