Suspicious blaze rips through Eastern Market warehouse

A suspicious, third-alarm blaze tore through an occupied warehouse in the Eastern Market on Saturday, burning for seven hours as thousands of people shopped a few blocks away.

The fire broke out at 9:30 a.m. in the rear of the two-story building while workers were still inside at Division and Orleans in Detroit. At one point, Ramen noodles floated out of the warehouse and into a street flooded by water used to extinguish the fire.

Arson investigators spent hours at the scene, interviewing potential witnesses and the owner, who recently began renovating the building that was being used to store dry food. The fire damaged at least one adjacent building.

Firefighters initially attacked the flames from the interior, but they were called out after the roof caught fire.

“It got to the point where everybody had to back out of the building,” Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell told me.

Firefighters attacked the blaze using an aerial ladder truck from Detroit and one from Hamtramck.

The fire was extinguished around 4:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.