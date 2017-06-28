Worker falls 75 feet to his death at Red Wings arena construction site

A 46-year-old electrical worker fell 75 feet to his death Wednesday morning at the construction site of the new Little Caesars Arena.

The man fell from a catwalk around 8 a.m. and was declared dead at Detroit Medical Receiving Hospital.

Emergency officials performed CPR but were unable to resuscitate the worker, who has not yet been identified.

It’s unclear what prompted the fall and whether the man was wearing a safety harness. Authorities are investigating.

In the meantime, construction on the arena was suspended for a day to pay respects to the victim.