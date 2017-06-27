4 shot during fireworks in downtown Detroit; 2 suspects in custody

Four people were shot in downtown Detroit during the annual fireworks celebration on Monday night, and police arrested at least two suspects.

A 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were shot just minutes before the fireworks started at 9:50 p.m. near Hart Plaza, prompting people to scream and run. Police on horses and in riot gear swarmed the area and arrested two people, including a juvenile. Police also recovered a weapon.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the victims were the intended targets or how serious their injuries were. They were taken to the hospital by a private ambulance.

At 10:45 p.m. near Shelby and Lafayette, a 17-year-old was shot in the right leg, and a 47-year-old woman was struck in the right arm shortly after the fireworks ended. It wasn’t immediately clear what triggered the shooting.

That brings to seven the number of people shot in downtown Detroit since Sunday morning. Two women and one man in their 20s were shot outside of a party bus at Congress and St. Antoine near Greektown at 1:20 a.m.

At 10:25 p.m., two adults and a child were seriously injured in a car accident at 10:25 p.m. at Gratiot and Chene.

