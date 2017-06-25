Gunman shoots 3 people outside of a party bus in downtown Detroit

Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a party bus in downtown Detroit early Sunday morning and shot three people in their 20s.

Detroit police said the suspect fired a handgun at a group of people standing outside of a parked party bus at 1:20 a.m. at Congress and St. Antoine near Greektown.

The victims were rushed to the hospital. Police described the victims as a 22-year-old woman shot in both legs; a 28-year-old-woman wounded in the thigh; and a 23-year-old man hit in the ankle and calf.

The victims are expected to survive.

The suspect, described as a black man with dreadlocks and wearing a white shirt, fled the scene in a grey 2005 or 2006 Ford Escape, police spokesman Michael Woody said late Sunday morning.

Police aren’t sure what motivated the shooting yet.

“According to the victims, they don’t know the suspects, so we don’t know what prompted the individual to start shooting,” Woody said.

