Campaign website for Coleman Young II was shut down for ‘non-payment’

The campaign website for Coleman Young II was shut down by the web developer Thursday after he said the Detroit mayoral candidate stiffed him on $400 for two months of service.

Burhman, who developed www.Coleman4Detroit.com and served as the campaign’s media and IT consultant, claims the state senator agreed to pay $200 for each month of site maintenance, but he stopped after one payment.

Visitors to the site were greeted with bold white letters: “This site has been REMOVED for NON-PAYMENT!”

Young’s campaign manager Adolph Mongo disputes Burnham’s accounts, saying the web developer refused to give anyone access to the site and did a poor job of maintaining it.

“We can’t be held hostage by a website,” Mongo told me. “We are running a campaign, and we need a professional website.”

Mongo said the campaign plans to get a new website soon.

The Aug. 8 primary election features eight candidates, including Mayor Mike Duggan, who holds a comfortable lead so far, according to a survey by Lansing-based Target Insyght.