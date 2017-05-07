Hundreds to protest Trump, rally for LGBTQ rights in Ferndale tonight

Several hundred protesters are expected to gather in Ferndale on Sunday evening to rally against President Trump’s assault on gay and transgender rights.

The rally begins at 5 p.m. with a meet-and-greet at Geary Park at 1198 Earl Blvd., followed by speakers from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At 7 p.m., protesters will march about 12 blocks and circle back to Geary Park around 7:45 p.m. That will be followed by live music and a sunset light demo by Detroit Light Brigade.

Protesters are encouraged to bring signs, and organizers said the event is dog- and children-friendly.

More than 280 people have already indicated they are going on the rally’s Facebook page.

“We will fight their bigotry with our unity and solidarity in Detroit,” the event page reads.

Numerous groups and organizations, including the Metro-Detroit Political Action Network, have come together to sponsor or organize the rally.

Although Donald Trump pledged on the campaign trail to protect LGBTQ rights, he has done anything but as president. On his first day in office, all mention of LGBTQ issues were removed from the White House and Department of State websites. The administration also plans to strip LGBTQ questions from federal surveys.

Some of Trump’s key appointments are anti-LGBTQ zealots, including right-wing activist Roger Severino, who will head the division that protects the civil rights of gay and transgender people for the Department of Health and Human Services.

In February, the Trump administration wiped out President Obama’s directive to provide equal access to restrooms for transgender students in public schools.

Trump’s nominee for Army secretary, Mark Green, came under attack for saying it’s a “disease” to be transgender. On Friday, he removed his name from contention.

In April, ProPublica revealed that the Department of Agriculture was trying to purge the agency of longtime LGBTQ employees.

Since Trump was elected, dozens of protests have taken place in metro Detroit, and all have been peaceful.

Check out our Facebook page tonight for live videos of the protest.

