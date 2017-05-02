Detroit-based FBI translator married ISIS operative she was ordered to investigate

A Detroit-based FBI translator fell in love with a top ISIS operative that she was assigned to investigate and wound up marrying him in Syria.

Daniela Greene left her former husband and went rogue just months after she began investigating the German-born jihadist in 2014 and warned him about the FBI investigation, according to court records obtained by CNN.

It’s unclear how Greene fell head over heels for Denis Cuspert, a former rapper known for holding up severed heads in ISIS propaganda videos.

“It’s a stunning embarrassment for the FBI, no doubt about it,” said John Kirby, a former State Department official.

Soon after getting married, Greene got cold feet in 2014 and returned to the U.S., where she was charged and convicted with making false statements about international terrorism. In a plea deal, the 38-year-old woman agreed to cooperate with authorities and was sentenced to just two years in federal prison.

She was released from prison last summer.

It’s unclear whether Greene is back in Detroit, but she’s working as a hostess in a hotel lounge in an undisclosed location.

Cuspert remains at large after the U.S. initially believed he was killed in an airstrike in October 2015.