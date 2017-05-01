Detroit police officer shot in head Sunday night; suspect killed

By on No Comment

Photo by Steve Neavling.

Updated at 12:18 a.m. Monday. 

A Detroit police officer was shot in the head late Sunday night on the west side and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The officer was shot shortly after 11 p.m. at Joy and Oakman. He was in surgery at midnight.

Police said the suspect was shot and killed.

Police Chief James Craig is expected to provide updates shortly after midnight.

This is the fifth Detroit police officer to be shot so far this year.

Check back for updates.

  , , ,

Detroit police officer shot in head Sunday night; suspect killed added by on
View all posts by Steve Neavling →

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.