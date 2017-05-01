Detroit police officer shot in head Sunday night; suspect killed

Updated at 12:18 a.m. Monday.

A Detroit police officer was shot in the head late Sunday night on the west side and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The officer was shot shortly after 11 p.m. at Joy and Oakman. He was in surgery at midnight.

Police said the suspect was shot and killed.

Police Chief James Craig is expected to provide updates shortly after midnight.

This is the fifth Detroit police officer to be shot so far this year.

