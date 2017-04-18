Detroit school board chooses Dr. Nikolai Vitti as next superintendent

Dr. Nikolai Vitti, a superintendent for Duval County, Fla. Public Schools, has been selected Tuesday evening to become the next superintendent for the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

The newly elected board of eduction voted 6-1 in favor of Vitti, who ran the 20th largest school district in the nation.

Now the board has to negotiate a contract with Vitti, who previously served as assistant superintendent for the Miami-Dade district and deputy chancellor of the Florida Department of Education.

The other contender was Derrick R. Coleman, superintendent of the River Rouge district.

The vote drew some jeers.

There were a few jeers in the audience. Well known activist yelled out, “You know we’re black,” referring to the fact that Vitti is white. — Lori Higgins (@LoriAHiggins) April 18, 2017

The district received about 75 applications for the job.