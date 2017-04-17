2 police officers shot in Detroit by teen who thought they were burglars

Two police officers were shot on Detroit’s westside on Sunday night.
Shortly before midnight, police came under fire from a 19-year-old inside a house at Lesure and 8 Mile.
One officer was struck with shrapnel, and another was shot in the face and is in critical condition.
The shooting happened while police were responding to a reported burglary. Police said teenager fired a shotgun, believing the officers were burglars.
Also inside the home were the 19-year-old’s mother and a 14-year-old.
Police detained the three people inside the house for questioning.
Last month, two Detroit police officers were shot.
Check back for updates.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.